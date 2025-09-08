Big Brother 27 spoilers: Secret strategies and backdoor pitches stir tension in the house

Ashley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Tension inside the Big Brother 27 house has been rising as hidden strategies and potential backdoor plans circulate among the players. With Lauren holding Head of Household, Morgan, Ashley, and Will on the block, and Morgan securing the Power of Veto, conversations have shifted toward targeting specific houseguests.

Discussions between Keanu, Kelley, Vinny, Lauren, Morgan, Ashley, and Will revealed disagreements about loyalty, backdoor options, and shifting trust, providing insight into where alliances currently stand.

Conversations inside the Big Brother 27 house reveal changing targets and alliances

Keanu voices frustration over possible backdoor moves

Keanu shared concerns with Kelley about being targeted. He explained that he did not want to be told he was “safe” if he was going to be nominated anyway, adding that he would have preferred being placed on the block instead of Will to compete for the veto.

Keanu also said that if Lauren attempted to backdoor him, he would aim to remove both her and Morgan from the game.

Kelley responded by suggesting trust in Vince, saying,

“You can trust Vince. You can trust that Vince.. he got the message.”

Keanu agreed partially but noted that Vince’s loyalty remained tied to others in the house.

Lauren and Vinny discuss past grievances

In the Head of Household room, Lauren and Vinny talked about strained relationships.

Vinny recalled a prior nomination, explaining that the player responsible “didn’t care” whether he went home, and only expressed guilt afterward when Vinny had to win to save his own game and earn his spot in the jury phase.

Vinny further explained his frustration to Lauren, saying that what he took away from the experience was that the player seemed to care more about “controlling people” than maintaining actual allies.

The conversation also included concerns about how this individual might be viewed by the jury, with Vinny saying,

“His social game sucks, man. He’s so out of touch. But that scares me because people might not see it that way.”

Lauren responded by expressing that she no longer wanted to speak with Keanu and was prepared to nominate him.

Houseguests speculate on Keanu’s role

Morgan, Ashley, and Will discussed the possibility of Keanu leaving. Morgan explained that if Ava could celebrate, she herself would "erupt" without hesitation.

The group questioned Keanu’s alignment and whether his pitches to Vinny signaled shifting loyalties. Ashley pointed out that since he had just put him up, it raised questions about how aligned they truly were.

Morgan described her support of Keanu since the early weeks, adding,

“I literally have gone to bat for him since Week 2… Like, what the f**k are you talking about? Dude, I really just hope he leaves this week.”

Morgan evaluates jury and endgame dynamics

Morgan and Ashley discussed how jury members might cast votes. Morgan expressed that Ava was well-liked and said she believed Rachel would vote based on gameplay.

The conversation shifted to the importance of managing endgame partnerships, with Morgan noting the risks of Lauren and Kelley staying aligned.

Later, Morgan reflected on her own standing in the game and emphasized Lauren’s position. She told Will,

“Because that’s the one thing that if she makes it to the end and she’s never been on the block, regardless of what people want to say in a 3 person nominee season, she has to win the game. I vote for her for that.”

Stay tuned for more updates.