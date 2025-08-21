Big Brother 27 spoilers: Rylie’s eviction shocks Katherine and shakes up alliances

Katherine from Big Brother house (Image via Instagram @katherinewoodman)

Big Brother 27 returned on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with the sixth live eviction episode of the season.

This summer’s theme, the “Summer of Mystery,” continues inside the Hotel Mystère, where secrets and shifting loyalties drive the weekly outcomes.

The latest episode centered on Head of Household Rachel Reilly, who followed through on a plan that ended with Rylie Jeffries leaving the house.

Rylie, a 27-year-old professional bull rider from Luther, Oklahoma, had faced danger earlier in the season, but this week he was unable to recover.

After losing the BB Block Buster competition and locking in a score too early, he remained on the block next to Morgan Pope.

At the live eviction, the Big Brother house split in a tight vote. Mickey, Vince, Ashley, Will, and Ava voted to evict Rylie, while Katherine, Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu sided against Morgan.

The 5–4 result shocked Katherine Woodman, Rylie’s showmance partner, who believed her group had the numbers. Rylie left the house saying, “Rachel did a lot of manipulating,” and admitted he misplayed the competition.

Rylie’s eviction from the Big Brother house and Katherine’s reaction

The week began with Rachel naming Morgan Pope and Mickey Lee as her original nominees in Big Brother.

When Lauren Domingue used the Veto to save Vince Panaro, Rachel followed through on her threat to place Rylie on the block.

The move created tension, especially with Katherine, who was in a showmance with Rylie. She had believed Rachel’s earlier assurances that she would not target their relationship. Seeing him nominated again left Katherine in tears.

The BB Block Buster competition, called “Settle the Score,” gave Rylie, Morgan, and Mickey a chance to fight for safety. Each had to roll balls into scoring slots. Rylie quickly posted a score of 29 out of 40 and locked it in.

Morgan matched the 29 and also locked it. Off camera, Mickey scored 38 and secured the win. With that, Mickey removed herself from the block, leaving Rylie and Morgan as the final nominees.

At the live vote, the Big Brother house split sharply. Katherine, Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu voted to evict Morgan. Mickey, Vince, Ashley, Will, and Ava formed the majority to evict Rylie.

The 5–4 result blindsided Katherine, who was confident that her group had enough support. The eviction also put Vince in a difficult spot, since he had promised support to both Morgan and Rylie earlier in the week.

Rachel’s move and the new dynamics in the Big Brother house

Rachel’s strategy throughout the week was clear. After Lauren used the Veto on Vince, Rachel was determined to weaken Lauren’s side by targeting one of her closest allies.

Placing Rylie on the block forced Katherine into a vulnerable position. During quiet conversations before the vote, Rachel whispered to allies, “You have to,” signaling her push for Rylie’s eviction.

Her influence carried weight with players who had begun to feel pushed aside by Mickey’s game.

Morgan, who survived the block, gained new life in the competition. Conversations during this episode of Big Brother revealed a shift forming between Morgan, Will, Ashley, Rachel, and Vince.

Together, they began to see themselves as a majority group, united by frustration with Mickey’s growing influence. Meanwhile, Lauren and Katherine lost ground after the eviction, as their voting bloc fell into the minority.

Rylie’s exit also highlighted the difficulty of maintaining promises in the house. Vince had pledged loyalty to both nominees, leaving him in a position where at least one person would feel betrayed.

The episode closed by previewing the next Head of Household competition, the famous wall endurance challenge, which will be shown on Sunday in an extended broadcast.

Guest appearances by Derrick Levasseur, Taylor Hale, and Survivor’s Boston Rob Mariano were announced. With Rylie gone and alliances reshaped, the next HOH result will determine whether Rachel’s power continues or if the balance of the game shifts again.

