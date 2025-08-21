Big Brother 27 spoilers: Rylie Jeffries blindsided as Mickey Lee’s eviction fears debunked

Rylie Jeffries from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 aired its Week 6 eviction episode on August 21, 2025, continuing the season’s focus on power shifts and alliance moves.

The episode began with Rachel Reilly holding the Head of Household position and nominating three strong competitors.

Her strategy was shaped by the events of the Veto competition, which altered the final nominations before eviction night.

The house then prepared for another live vote, with both alliances and individual players reconsidering their choices.

The night included the “BB Block Buster” safety competition, which allowed one nominee to avoid eviction.

It also left the other houseguests to cast their votes based on the latest changes in the nomination order. By the end of the broadcast, one houseguest was evicted, and another secured safety for the following week.

The Head of Household competition for Week 7 did not air in this episode, and will be shown in the following Sunday broadcast.

The results of the eviction, the Veto decision, and the safety competition created the foundation for the next stage of the season.

Rylie Jeffries evicted from the Big Brother house

Rylie Jeffries was evicted from the Big Brother 27 house after being placed on the block as a replacement nominee. His eviction followed Rachel Reilly’s decision to respond to a veto move made earlier in the week.

Lauren Domingue won the Power of Veto and used it to save Vince Panaro. This created a vacancy on the nomination block.

Rachel chose Rylie as the replacement, a move that surprised both the audience and the players inside the house. The “Judges” alliance then voted to evict him, making the decision final.

Rylie’s earlier gameplay was noted during the recap, including his short tenure as Head of Household and his relationship with Katherine Woodman.

During his time in power, Mickey Lee had quickly removed him from HoH status, leading to new strategies in the Big Brother house.

His developing showmance with Katherine was also mentioned as part of his social connections in the game.

As the eviction played out, houseguests expressed mixed reactions. Some said they were sad to see him go but acknowledged that the game had to move forward.

Others explained that the choice was about numbers and that the alliance needed to keep the plan intact. Rylie exited the house after the vote, closing his role in the game.

Mickey Lee wins safety in week 6 of Big Brother

Mickey Lee secured her place in the Big Brother house by winning the “BB Block Buster” competition. She had been nominated and believed she was the target for eviction.

As she prepared for the vote, she said she thought she had the numbers to stay but was ready for anything.

When the competition began, the outcome changed the course of her week. By winning, she gained safety for the following week, ensuring that she could not be voted out during the current eviction.

Her victory also confirmed that earlier concerns about her being evicted were debunked.

The recap explained that Mickey had been placed on the block as part of the larger strategy to remove strong competitors.

With her win, however, the pressure shifted back onto the other houseguests. Rylie ultimately became the replacement nominee, which redirected the target away from Mickey.

After the competition, she said it was the moment she needed and that she could now focus on what was next.

The broadcast showed her returning to the house with relief, while the rest of the players adjusted their strategies to the new reality.

