Big Brother 27 spoilers reveal Rachel Reilly as new HoH with surprising nominations

Rachel Reilly (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 has entered its sixth week with major shifts inside the house. The next episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, August 17, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.

Following Zach Cornell’s emotional eviction in Week 5, the game has taken a new turn, with returning veteran Rachel Reilly winning Head of Household.

This marks her seventh career HoH victory, which ties her with Cody Calafiore for the all-time record.

Rachel’s win came after she had spent weeks saying she could not compete successfully in challenges.

With this achievement, she now has a chance to shape the trajectory of the game. She nominated Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro for eviction, a move that has shaken the remaining houseguests.

Vince was expected to be targeted, but Morgan and Mickey’s nominations created surprise reactions inside the house.

The week ahead will determine if Rachel’s choices strengthen her position or create new divisions.

The veto competition and its results are still to be revealed, which leaves the nominees and viewers waiting to see if the power dynamic will shift again before eviction night in Big Brother.

Rachel Reilly claims her seventh HoH victory and sets the tone for week 6 of Big Brother season 27

Rachel Reilly won her seventh career Head of Household, matching Cody Calafiore’s record in Big Brother 27.

After spending the first weeks of the season saying she could not win, she finally broke through. She told housemates that she was determined to “prove she could compete” and that her persistence had paid off.

Her HoH win came at a critical time, just one week after Zach Cornell left the game with the BB Buyout in his pocket.

With Zach gone, alliances like “The Melting Pot” fell apart, leaving room for Rachel to assert her influence.

Rachel was seen telling others that “this was the time to show who is in control,” indicating she wanted to shape the middle part of the season. The significance of this win is also tied to her history as a three-time player.

Having returned to the franchise with a reputation for strong gameplay, Rachel’s ability to win at this stage shows she still remains a force in the competition.

Whether her leadership creates long-term allies or short-term conflicts will be decided in the days ahead, particularly once the veto results come in.

Rachel nominates Mickey, Morgan, and Vince, creating mixed reactions in the Big Brother house

As Head of Household, Rachel nominated Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Mickey Lee for eviction. Vince was considered the most likely nominee, as Rachel had already made it clear she wanted him out.

He was one of the few who voted against her preference in the previous week. She also explained to Morgan that her earlier remark about wanting Rachel in the jury room raised doubts about loyalty.

The biggest surprise came with Mickey’s nomination in Big Brother. Mickey had believed she was in a secure position after steering conversations and shaping decisions in past weeks.

However, Rachel said privately that “Mickey kept saying my name” to others, which made her trust decline. Housemates expressed shock at the decision, as it put one of the central figures of “The Meltdown” alliance in danger.

Rachel told Morgan and Mickey that it was not personal, it was strategic, adding that the game was now open. Reactions in the house showed confusion and uncertainty, as players started to reassess their positions.

The nominations have already created speculation about whether Rachel’s move will isolate her or build momentum toward reshaping alliances in the second half of the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.