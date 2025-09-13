Big Brother 27 spoilers: Replacement nominee discussions heat up following competition results

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Latest live feeds featured the outcome of the Power of Veto competition, shifting the focus inside the Big Brother 27 house and raising questions about the upcoming replacement nominee.

With Vinny as Head of Household and the initial nominees set as Ava, Kelley, and Keanu, Morgan's veto win has prompted immediate conversations about who may be placed on the block.

Discussions among houseguests centered on whether Lauren or Ashley could be considered as the replacement, while Vinny’s decision-making process remained a central topic.

Replacement nominee speculation intensifies after Morgan’s veto win on Big Brother 27

Morgan secures the Power of Veto

The Big Brother live feeds returned at 1:40 p.m. following the veto competition, confirming Morgan as the winner.

Houseguests gathered in the living room, where Morgan reflected on the challenge and mentioned that she thought Vince would do well because it had something to do with “skateboarding.”

Vinny, however, admitted that he can’t win a veto to save his life. Later, Morgan addressed the cameras in the backyard, speaking about her win. She said,

"Wow, this is for all of the gamers out there. Every single one of you who be gaming. He’ll be streaming. Who we doing anything that involves the games. I love y’all. And I am so honored to be your streamer. I’m so honored to be your gamer."

She also added that the competition was "so hard" and mentioned she planned to relax in the Jacuzzi because her legs were sore, noting it was her third veto win in a row.

Vinny and Lauren react to the competition outcome

Shortly after the competition, Vinny and Lauren spoke privately in the storage room. Vinny remarked that it would be a "very long night" and described the situation as a standoff.

Lauren responded emotionally, saying she was about to cry. Vinny reassured her,

"Don’t worry. I’m going to do everything. Stand firm and. We’ll see."

The two also discussed their views on the Big Brother veto competition. Vinny remarked that he thought Lauren "had it at one point" because the outcome was so close. Lauren responded with a brief reaction, saying oh my God.

Their exchange highlighted uncertainty about the upcoming nomination decisions, with Vinny acknowledging the potential for a difficult path forward.

Morgan and Keanu weigh potential replacement options

In the backyard, Morgan and Keanu focused on strategies surrounding the veto decision.

Morgan explained to Keanu that she intended to "talk to him," adding that in an ideal outcome she would want Vinny to make that move, though she was unsure because after his nominations, he had already made clear he was not putting Lauren up.

Keanu shared details from his own conversation with Vinny, noting that the decision had been an "emotional" one.

He also pointed out that Lauren was considered a strong "competitor." Morgan agreed, replying,

"No, you don’t have to tell me twice. What I’m worried about is that she will pull the same sh*t she did the other day and he will put Ashley up."

Later in the conversation, Morgan explained that if the vote came down to Keanu and Kelley, she would "vote" to evict Kelley.

Keanu responded by saying that if the scenario placed him and Kelley on the block during the Big Brother eviction night, he appreciated her support.

Stay tuned for more updates.