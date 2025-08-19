Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Rachel Reilly’s HoH shakes up the house with three surprising nominees

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 entered Week 6 with major changes inside the house. Following the eviction of Zach Cornell in the previous episode, the game took another turn when veteran player Rachel Reilly claimed the Head of Household title.

This episode, set to air on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, revealed how Rachel’s win immediately shifted the balance of power.

Known for her long history with the franchise, Rachel used her position to target houseguests she felt were standing in her way, resulting in a set of nominations that surprised many viewers and players.

Her choices reflected both personal tension and game strategy. Rachel confronted Morgan Pope after a comment about jury placement, making her an expected nominee.

Vince Panaro, already on Rachel’s radar, also found himself on the block. The most unexpected move came when Rachel nominated Mickey Lee, a player who thought she was safe.

The nominations showed how fragile alliances had become following the collapse of the “Melting Pot” group.

Rachel’s HoH power leads to surprising nominations in Big Brother 27

Rachel Reilly’s Week 6 win in Big Brother marked her seventh career HoH, tying a record with Cody Calafiore.

After weeks of saying she could not compete strongly, Rachel admitted she was relieved to “finally get a win on the board.” Her win gave her the ability to reset the game following Zach’s departure.

The three houseguests on the block were Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro.

Rachel’s decision to nominate Vince came as little surprise. He had previously voted against her wishes and had been one of the few players openly targeting her.

In a conversation with fellow houseguests, Rachel pointed out that he needs to go before he gets any deeper in this game.

Morgan’s nomination followed a tense exchange earlier in the week. Rachel explained that Morgan’s casual comment about wanting her in the jury “rubbed her the wrong way.”

By putting Morgan up, Rachel showed that personal comments could influence her decisions as much as strategic moves.

The most shocking nomination came with Mickey in Big Brother. Believing she had secured her place in the house, Mickey was blindsided when Rachel called her out.

Other players noted that Rachel had overheard Mickey consistently mentioning her as a target.

With this, Rachel positioned herself firmly against the remnants of the “Meltdown” alliance, leaving the house uncertain about the week’s outcome.

Lauren’s Veto win adds new tension to Week 6 of Big Brother

Alongside Rachel’s big HoH moment, Lauren Domingue added another twist to week 6 of Big Brother.

She became the first contestant this season to win both a Head of Household and a Power of Veto.

Her victory came during Big Brother’s classic OTEV competition, which tested memory and speed in a high-energy setting. Lauren outlasted all competitors, securing her place in the game with another achievement.

Her win sparked conversations about how the Veto might influence the week’s nominations.

Rachel’s three choices already created tension, but Lauren’s control over the Veto introduced even more uncertainty.

While the official outcome of whether she used the Veto will not be shown until Monday’s episode, players speculated heavily about what Rachel and Lauren might do together.

One houseguest observed that if Rachel and Lauren work as a pair, the rest of us have to rethink everything.

The Veto also highlighted the season’s unpredictability. With Zach leaving the game unexpectedly the week before, players expected a quieter round.

Instead, Rachel’s nominations and Lauren’s Veto win reminded everyone that no one is completely safe.

This week has shown that competition wins can quickly alter strategies. With Mickey, Morgan, and Vince on the block, the final decision now rests on whether the Veto reshapes the nominations.

Until then, the house remains unsettled, and the eviction vote will decide who loses their chance at the grand prize.

Stay tuned for more updates.