Big Brother 27 spoilers: One houseguest wins Veto as HOH weighs the guilt of sending a nominee home this week

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Live feeds from Big Brother 27 reveal that Morgan secured the Power of Veto while holding the Head of Household title, giving her control over the week’s nominations. Ava and Ashley remain on the block as Morgan considers whether to use the Veto to alter the lineup.

In the HOH room, Morgan, Vinny, and Ashley discuss past evictions, strategic moves, and potential outcomes, while reflecting on the impact of the game on their personal experiences.

Houseguests continue to evaluate alliances, social connections, and the approaching end of the season. The Veto Ceremony is yet to take place, leaving final decisions unresolved.

HOH and Veto tensions rise as houseguests navigate the final week on Big Brother 27

HOH room discussions

In the HOH room, Morgan, Vinny, and Ashley discussed the nominations. Ashley explained that she often feels responsible when houseguests leave, citing Will’s eviction. Morgan expressed feeling "bad" about sending Ava home on her HOH.

Vinny and Morgan discussed Keanu’s intentions, with Morgan noting she believes his actions were meant to hurt Vinny. Vinny added that Keanu planned to cause impact while asserting control in the house.

The discussion also covered strategy, with Ashley questioning how Keanu’s plan helped, and Morgan pointing out that sending Ava home earlier would have been too risky. She said,

“It would have been way too risky to send Ava home last, like last eviction and then Keanu would have won that HOH.”

Personal reflections and houseguest experiences

Morgan and Vinny reflected on the personal impact of the game. Morgan remarked on the transformative experience for houseguests, explaining that from the moment they entered the Big Brother house, their lives had "changed" dramatically, especially after reaching the jury phase, which significantly affected their experiences in the game.

Vinny agreed, expressing that he did not want to return to the "real world," indicating the depth of his engagement in the house. Morgan discussed her own growth and challenges, adding,

“I was still a mess, but I was a mess at 24. I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know what I stood for. I didn’t know anything. I was such a people pleaser.”

Ava also shared her perspective in a confessional, discussing her options and potential strategies. She explained that it was a "50/50 chance" to tell Morgan about a potential move and try to convince her to change a nomination, which could guarantee her third place.

She referred to taking a calculated risk as the "Biscuit Dog," noting that regardless of the outcome, the situation would unfold in a way that could still leave her in the game even if she was evicted that week.

Social dynamics and house relationships

The houseguests discussed relationships formed during the season and their implications for the remaining game. Morgan reflected on connections with other houseguests, emphasizing how she appreciated the "connection" she developed with Will and others she did not expect to bond with.

Vinny commented on the social impact of their interactions, noting that he often jokes but genuinely hopes that past houseguests do not "hate" them. Ava had brief interactions with Morgan before leaving the room, indicating she was fine and thanking him before going to bed. Morgan responded,

“I’m going to talk to her tomorrow. I hate that she is going home on my HOH.”

Stay tuned for more updates.