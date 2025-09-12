Big Brother 27 spoilers: New HoH decisions shake up the house

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 came back this week with a new Head of Household in charge, bringing fresh drama and changes to the game. The latest episode aired on September 11, 2025, and it was clear right away that the HoH’s choices would decide how the rest of the week plays out.

With the nomination ceremony done, the houseguests are now thinking about their next steps, questioning who they can trust, and trying to guess how these moves will impact their chances in the game.

The upcoming Power of Veto competition looms large, since it could drastically change the lineup on the block and force the HoH to name a replacement nominee.

This episode of Big Brother also highlights the emotional side of the game.

The talks in the house showed a mix of frustration and determination, as players tried to balance personal trust with game strategy.

By the end of the episode, one thing was clear: the coming week will bring uncertainty, changing plans, and tense moments.

Vince wins HoH and makes his nominations in the Big Brother house

Vince secured the Head of Household title this week, adding another win to his growing record of control in the Big Brother house.

With this power, he had the tough job of choosing nominees in a way that kept his game safe while also protecting his allies.

He ended up putting Ava, Kelley, and Keanu on the block, which quickly started new talks about his reasons and how the others might react.

The reactions from fellow houseguests revealed the unease surrounding his choices. Morgan, who has been a vocal ally, openly questioned where she stood in Vince’s plans. She told him,

“The way it feels is we’re supposed to be working together to get to the end, and it feels like I’m your number two now.”

Others, like Ashley, analyzed the move from a more strategic angle. She explained,

“If you put her up as a pawn, it would have showed people that you cannot be manipulated in control… instead only one person is happy and it’s Lauren.”

Keanu, one of the nominees, framed the stakes simply when he told Kelley,

“One of us has to win veto and the other one has to win blockbuster.”

As the episode progressed, it became clear that Vince’s decision not only put three houseguests in jeopardy but also reshaped how others viewed his leadership.

Players' reactions and what comes next in this week of Big Brother

The aftermath of Vince’s nominations sent ripples throughout the Big Brother house. For Morgan, the decision cut deeply, as she admitted her frustration and even considered defying Vince’s wishes. At one point, she declared,

“If I win the veto I am not going to lie, I am using the veto on Ava.”

This statement revealed both her emotional investment and her willingness to challenge the HoH if it meant protecting someone she trusted more.

Ashley offered a more measured perspective, though she, too, highlighted the risks Vince created. She said,

“I think if you put her up as a pawn, not only would it have bought favor with Keanu, but it also would have showed people that you cannot be manipulated in control.” .

Meanwhile, Keanu and Kelley began preparing for worst-case scenarios. Keanu voiced his concern clearly:

“At this point I’m just so flustered, bro. I do think a lot of the moves he makes are dumb.”

While Vince holds power as HoH, his decisions created visible cracks in his alliances. Players are now rethinking who they can trust and what steps to take next.

With the veto competition coming up, the results will decide if Vince’s plan stays in place or if he will need to pick a new nominee, which could shake up his game in Big Brother 27.



