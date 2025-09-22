Big Brother 27 spoilers: Mastermind twist speculation fuels paranoia during late-game studying sessions

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As the Big Brother 27 house approaches another pivotal point, speculation about the Mastermind twist has influenced how the remaining players are preparing.

Recent live feed activity shows Head of Household Vinny and Veto winner Morgan focusing heavily on late-game studying while also questioning what impact the Mastermind could still have.

Conversations centered on competitions, past house events, and concerns about a possible “sacrifice,” with paranoia spreading during group interactions. These sessions revealed both game-focused preparation and uncertainty about potential production twists.

Houseguests prepare for uncertainty with focused studying sessions on Big Brother 27

Studying sessions in the HOH room

At 1 p.m., Morgan and Vinny were seen in the HOH room discussing strategy and the upcoming Veto ceremony. Morgan told Vinny she had finished all of her veto preparation and was beginning to panic. She added that she did not know what time the Mastermind was going to interfere, but emphasized her determination, saying she wanted to "beat his a**."

Big Brother intervened with a no-napping reminder, leading the two houseguests to continue their preparation. Morgan shared her study method with Vinny, explaining,

“I’m going to give you a house guest and you’re going to tell me every comp that they played in, on what day, if they compete in a blockbuster, if they went home, all those things, because that’s helpful too.”

Their conversation also referenced prior twists. When discussing competitions, Vinny commented that the blockbuster twist was over and mentioned it was annoying to think about. Morgan agreed and added that the Mastermind had previously said there would be a "sacrifice," expressing concern that it might allow him to return to the game.

Storage room gathering and birthday surprise

At 2:07 p.m., Morgan was called to the storage room. Fellow houseguests Ava, Ashley, and Keanu gathered at the door, speculating about what might be inside. Ava suggested imagining the Mastermind being inside and questioned if the "birthday party" was in the Sanctum.

Upon entering, they found birthday supplies for Morgan, including wine and cake ingredients. Ava noted,

“They gave us wine two nights in a row; they’re begging for content.”

Later, Morgan prepared to celebrate, holding up a drink and remarking how good it smelled. Ava then shifted the topic toward reality shows, saying she would go on The Challenge if it did not have "challenges."

Kitchen conversations and The Amazing Race speculation

By 4:20 p.m., activity shifted to the kitchen, where Ava, Ashley, Keanu, and Morgan were gathered while the birthday cake was being prepared. Keanu introduced a new discussion about potential opportunities on other shows, asking what if CBS asked him to do The Amazing Race with his mom.

Ashley responded with curiosity, asking if Keanu and his mother argue. Keanu elaborated on their dynamic, explaining,

“Well, we don’t really argue, but she’ll be like, Oh my God, you’re so mean because I’ll be like, ’cause she annoys me sometimes. She’s like, we have a similar energy, but she has like, it never stops with her.”

Keanu explained that he often needs personal space to reset because his mother maintains constant high energy, describing her as being "100 miles an hour all the time."

He added that when he asks for space, she sometimes interprets it as him being mean, though he clarified it is simply his way of thinking and regaining focus. Ashley responded by pointing out that on The Amazing Race, participants can usually choose their own partners.

