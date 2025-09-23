Big Brother 27 spoilers: Late-night HOH discussions reveal tense competition and voting plans

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 live feeds on Tuesday night captured extended conversations inside the Head of Household (HOH) room, where Morgan, Ava, Ashley, and Vinny discussed competition history, America’s Favorite Player prospects, and scheduling for the upcoming veto ceremony.

With Morgan currently holding HOH power and Ava and Ashley as nominees, the talks provided a closer look at how houseguests view past performances, fan reception, and the production timeline for the week.

The conversations detailed current competition outcomes and the houseguests’ expectations for upcoming events.

Late-night HOH conversations on Big Brother 27 live feeds

Veto ceremony scheduling and production timing

At around 9 p.m., Ava, Ashley, Morgan, and Vinny were in the HOH room discussing production timing and expectations for the upcoming veto ceremony. Ashley noted the day’s early wake-up, stating,

“Think about it, today they woke us up at 8:40 am and we didn’t even start until 11 am. So we are definitely getting woken up at 8 something again.”

Ava responded that it could be possible and asked if the veto ceremony would not happen the next day.

Ashley speculated further, agreeing that it was likely, while Vinny added he had a "feeling" about it. The discussion then turned toward how episodes are prepared for broadcast.

Ashley pointed out they have to “edit it all for Wednesday,” with Vinny agreeing to the timing.

The group also noted that Wednesday’s broadcast length could accommodate adjustments, as Ashley mentioned that episodes are usually 90 minutes and do not require an extension.

Reflections on competition performance and recognition

The group also talked about past competitions and memorable players. Morgan highlighted one evicted houseguest’s record, saying,

“The most competition wins of the season, and the most variety of the season, as well as physical, puzzle, blockbuster, veto, HOH, and he was evicted in the sanctum like people are going to remember Keanu.”

He added that he would not be surprised if people connected with Keanu’s story and considered him one of the season’s "favorites."

Ashley referred to the possibility of Keanu becoming "America’s favorite," and Ava agreed, saying she could also see that outcome. The conversation then expanded into a ranking of possible top fan favorites.

Ashley mentioned the idea of a "top 5," with Morgan agreeing that Keanu would likely be in that group. Ashley later confirmed her view that Keanu belonged in the top five "out of all 17 houseguests."

Predictions on America’s Favorite Player

Talks then focused more specifically on possible America’s Favorite Player rankings. Morgan listed potential names, saying that if there were a top five, it would include Rachel, Keanu, Will, Ava, and Vinny, noting Vinny’s record of being HOH four times.

Ashley supported this by pointing out that Vinny had been “seen the most” during the season.

The conversation also included speculation about other houseguests. Morgan brought up Rylie but questioned his visibility, explaining that many of his moments may not have been aired because he cussed frequently.

Ashley added that pre-jury players rarely receive consideration, emphasizing that it usually requires making big moves to stand out.

She also highlighted Tucker’s unusual situation, noting he was the “first ever out of 26 seasons to ever be pre-jury.”

The discussion closed with Ava envisioning her own placement, stating,

“I could see myself being in the top three. I could see that reality, but it doesn’t really matter because Rachel.”

Stay tuned for more updates.