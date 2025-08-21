Big Brother 27 spoilers: Keanu and Ashley cause chaos after nomination ceremony in week 6

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continued on August 20, 2025, with Episode 20 of the season. The theme of the summer, “Hotel Mystère,” framed another week of shifting strategies and difficult decisions inside the house.

Head of Household Rachel Reilly had nominated Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro for eviction, setting the stage for a critical Power of Veto competition.

The episode featured the return of OTEV in a new form, “The Hogfather,” a mob-boss pig who tested the houseguests’ knowledge of past events in the game.

Rachel entered the week targeting Vince, though she remained open to Morgan leaving if the opportunity came.

Tensions grew after the nominations, with Mickey calling Rachel “manipulative” and “conniving,” while Rachel argued she wanted to avoid repeating past seasons where she became locked in a cycle of personal battles.

Meanwhile, Ashley Hollis inserted herself into the strategy by telling Rachel that Mickey could serve as a shield, suggesting that saving her would be a way to “make this right.”

By the end of the episode, Lauren Domingue had won the Veto and used it to save Vince. Rachel followed through on her warnings and nominated Rylie Jeffries as the replacement, creating a major shift in the Big Brother house lineup.

Power of Veto competition and strategy in the Big Brother house

The Power of Veto competition shaped the episode as six players competed: Rachel, the three nominees, Lauren, and Will Williams. OTEV challenged them to retrieve answers linked to past house events.

Will was eliminated first, followed by Vince, while Rachel, Mickey, and Morgan all exited in the same round for returning incorrect answers. Lauren won after successfully completing each round in this episode of Big Brother.

Before the contest, Mickey tried to persuade Lauren to throw the competition so that she or Morgan could win.

Lauren refused and instead went on to claim the Veto herself. This gave her influence over the nominations and forced Rachel to reconsider her plans.

Rachel attempted to control the fallout by preventing conversations between Lauren and the nominees.

She interrupted discussions multiple times, explaining later that she wanted to “break up” any strategy talks that could change the outcome.

Despite this, Vince was able to argue his case directly to Lauren, asking her to save him even if Rachel became upset.

Lauren also faced pressure from Morgan, who revealed Zach’s unused “BB Buyback” power in hopes it would convince her to use the Veto. Lauren did not act on that information.

Speaking to Rachel before the ceremony, Lauren admitted she was “heavily considering” using the power. Rachel responded by warning, “one of your closest allies might go up” if the Veto was played.

Who were the nominations in this episode of Big Brother?

Lauren ultimately decided to use the Power of Veto on Vince, removing him from the block. Rachel then replaced him with Rylie, following through on her earlier warning.

Rachel explained during the ceremony that this was a “turning point” in the game and made it clear in the Diary Room that she was ready to escalate the competition, saying, “the training wheels are off and it’s time to play Big Brother.”

Rachel believed Vince had successfully secured support to remain safe, and she shifted focus to place a new target on the block.

Ashley Hollis also featured prominently in the episode. Though one of her allies, Mickey, was in danger, she attempted to balance her position.

In a direct conversation, she told Rachel that Mickey should stay because she could serve as a shield, but later admitted that her loyalties were not with Rachel. This created additional uncertainty about where alliances stand.

With the eviction approaching, the Big Brother house faced a clear divide: those aligned with Rachel’s moves and those prepared to challenge her leadership.

