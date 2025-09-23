Big Brother 27 spoilers: Housemates reflect on past strategies as HOH plans next moves

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds captured Head of Household (HOH) Morgan considering her next steps after also winning the Power of Veto.

With Ava and Ashley remaining on the block until the veto ceremony, the feeds showed Morgan admitting uncertainty about how to proceed in the final stretch.

At the same time, other housemates used their time together to reflect on earlier strategies, competitions, and past players, giving further insight into how events in the house have unfolded.

HOH Morgan faces key decisions as live feeds capture Big Brother house reflections

HOH Morgan expresses uncertainty about the next decision

During a conversation on the live feeds, Morgan admitted uncertainty about her strategy if she were to win the final HOH. At 5:46 pm, she said,

“What am I going to do if I win this final HOH? I really don’t f***ing know and that kills me. I know I need to win it to have a fighting chance.”

She continued by explaining that she didn’t know what to do and emphasized that the uncertainty was causing her significant "stress” about the situation.

This admission occurred shortly after the veto results, with Morgan securing the Power of Veto while already holding the HOH position.

Housemates recall past competitors and strategies

By 5:50 pm, the live feeds showed the housemates gathered in the kitchen, reflecting on earlier strategies and players no longer in the game.

They discussed Rachel labeling Vince as a mastermind, pointing out his tendency to have one-on-one talks.

Attention also shifted to Keanu, whom they described as both competitive and challenging to live with. Ashley explained her past clashes with Keanu, saying she would often argue with him because she refused to let him get away with his "sh*t" while the others did.

She further compared competition records, stating,

“He was a competition second beast to Morgan being competition beast number one. He was impressive.. I can’t lie he was many things Arrogant, conceded.”

Morgan added her perspective on Keanu’s attitude toward competitions, saying that he would likely claim he could have won both of the challenges.

Vince also reflected on his own perceived performance, noting that he would have ended the season with “11 competition wins,” which he said would be the most in Big Brother history.

The conversation continued with mentions of superfans, competitions such as the tiny veto, and references to Lauren’s survival through numerous nominations.

Ava and Vince discuss potential votes and the final three dynamics

Later in the evening, at around 6:40 pm, the live feeds showed Ava and Vince speaking privately about the upcoming vote and the final three considerations.

Ava initiated the exchange by saying they might not get another moment "alone." Vince responded,

“Yeah I’m trying to weigh all options and make sure that it really really going to be the best. I genuinely think you have a better chance at beating Ashley if it comes down to final three… or the three part HOH.”

Ava questioned Morgan’s strategy, saying that if Ashley left, nothing would stop Morgan from taking her to the end. Vince agreed, noting Morgan saw Ava as more of a “threat.”

Ava stressed that bringing her would secure Vince a seat in the final two since she would return the favor. Vince admitted he was still “split” on the decision.

Stay tuned for more updates.