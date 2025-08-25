Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests push for a risky move

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continues to reveal shifting strategies and tense conversations through the live feeds. While the most recent episode aired on August 24, 2025, the feeds showed additional details about what houseguests are planning behind closed doors.

The main topic of discussion was whether Vince, the current Head of Household, should make a bold decision at the veto ceremony.

The risky move being debated is putting Rachel on the block. Several houseguests see her as the biggest threat in the game because of her experience and past success.

Others argue it is “too soon” and that targeting her could create more enemies than allies for Vince. The feeds showed long talks where players weighed the consequences of taking the shot now versus waiting for another week.

At the center of the conversation is the fear that Rachel could become the first two-time winner if she reaches the end. As Lauren told Vince,

“She is going to go to the end and she’s going to win. She’s going to be the first two-time winner.”

“Do I just do it?”: Pressure builds on Vince in the Big Brother house

Much of the discussion centered on whether Vince should use the veto ceremony to make a major move.

Katherine pressed him directly in the HOH room, reminding him that the idea of targeting Rachel had already been discussed earlier. She told him,

“On Thursday when you became HOH, you had noms in mind and if you were gonna do a 4th nom then it was potentially backdooring Rachel.”

She warned that his original plan was being pushed aside by others trying to influence him.

Katherine argued that Rachel’s presence on the block would almost guarantee her eviction, pointing out that she, Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu would all vote Rachel out.

“If she’s sitting on that couch, she’s almost guaranteed to go home,” Katherine said. She promised Vince safety, adding,

“If you don’t put me up there, I’m not putting you on the block. And I will protect you at all costs.”

Later, in a conversation with Kelley and Keanu, Vince raised the possibility of taking the risk. He said that if he put Rachel on the block, even if she managed to stay, the same people would still be targeting him.

Kelley supported the idea, pointing out that during Lauren’s HOH, she followed what others wanted and put up Adrian, but those people never supported her afterward.

Rachel responds to rumors in the Big Brother house

While other houseguests discussed whether to target her, Rachel worked to secure her position in the Big Brother house.

In a one-on-one with Vince, she addressed concerns and told him not to let drama cloud the decision.

“Stick to the plan. Stick to the alliance,” she said.

Rachel insisted that Kelley was the one trying to spread stories to weaken her standing in the house.

Rachel also highlighted her history in the game, saying,

“This is my 3rd time playing Big Brother. I’m going to vote for the better Big Brother player. That’s my job. I take my job seriously.”

She stressed that she has never voted emotionally and that if she were in the jury, she would make sure the best player won.

At the same time, other players questioned what her continued presence would mean.

Lauren told Vince that people believed Rachel would either leave before jury or make it all the way to the final two, and that it looked like the latter was going to happen.

Keanu added his own concerns, saying that everyone wanted to remain friendly, but eventually the houseguests would need to start turning on each other.

Stay tuned for more updates.