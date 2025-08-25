Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests debate sending strong competitor out before jury

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As the Power of Veto ceremony approaches in Big Brother 27, discussions in the house have centered on whether a strong competitor should be targeted before the jury phase begins. Current Head of Household Vinny faces mounting pressure from multiple sides regarding his renomination decision.

With Mickey securing the veto and removing herself from the block, the HOH must decide whether to make a safe move by nominating Katherine or consider the bolder option of backdooring Rachel, whose gameplay has been a topic of concern.

House tensions rise over potential pre-jury eviction on Big Brother 27

The Power of Veto win alters the trajectory

Mickey’s back-to-back veto wins have significantly shifted the strategic landscape. In a conversation with Will and Morgan, Vinny acknowledged the dilemma created by her performance, noting:

“She is a dangerous player… I never know what power she’s going to have over other people.”

Despite acknowledging the threat, the decision on how to proceed has been complicated by competing alliance pressures and potential jury implications. Meanwhile, houseguests speculated that Keanu deliberately threw the veto competition to avoid being placed in a difficult position.

Rachel explained that she thought he was "throwing" the competition, and afterwards appeared to target Will, since he would not aim at Mickey or Kelley while they were on the block.

Pressure from alliances and shifting loyalties

Several Big Brother houseguests have emphasized the importance of maintaining group cohesion. Vinny, speaking with Rachel, argued that splitting the alliance at this stage would be a mistake. He explained,

“I really think it’s the safest play, and I know the other few people on the other side… obviously, they would say that because outsider-wise it would only make sense. But also like one of them is going to leave this week.”

Others, however, are pressing Vinny to take a shot at Rachel before the jury. Katherine, in a private discussion, told him that a couple of houseguests might switch sides because they see it as an opportunity "to get Rachel out" before the jury. She explained that even some players who like her would be concerned about her manipulating the jury.

Strategic risks of a pre-jury eviction

The central debate lies in whether eliminating Rachel before the jury outweighs the risks of fracturing existing alliances. Mickey also indicated to Vinny that while she supports the idea of targeting Rachel eventually, the timing must serve her and Morgan’s game. She explained,

“One of us would have to take a shot at Rachel, and that is something that I do know Morgan and I would do… but that’s an eventual thing.”

Vinny’s frustration has been apparent throughout the week. He told Morgan that he disliked being pressured, explaining that his "hand being forced" made him feel targeted and controlled by others’ demands.

The decision ahead

As of now, Vinny continues to weigh his options between nominating Katherine as a safer choice or attempting a pre-jury eviction of Rachel, which several houseguests have advocated for. The decision carries long-term consequences, both in terms of immediate safety and potential jury management.

With the veto ceremony still pending, the Big Brother house remains divided on whether the bold move of sending out a strong competitor before the jury is worth the risk of destabilizing current alliances.

