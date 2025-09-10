Big Brother 27 spoilers: House divided as loyalties are tested ahead of eviction

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @_modelmorg)

Big Brother 27 continued on September 9, 2025, with new live feed updates giving insight into shifting alliances and uncertain loyalties. The episode centered on Lauren’s reign as Head of Household, where the nominees were Morgan, Ashley, and Will.

After the Power of Veto competition, Morgan secured the win and removed herself from the block, forcing Keanu to become the replacement nominee. The day’s discussions revealed growing tension among houseguests, especially as personal relationships overlapped with strategic decisions.

“People are gonna f**k around and find out! I’m trying to keep my cool because when I pop off, bro, I used to pop the fk off!” Morgan said, reflecting her frustration over her standing in the house and her strained bond with Vinny.

By the end of the night, conversations pointed toward a divided house, with no clear consensus on the upcoming vote and several Big Brother players openly questioning their allies’ motives.

Confusion and strained bonds in the backyard of Big Brother house

In the backyard hammock, Morgan shared her confusion with Ashley and Will over Vinny’s closeness to Lauren despite Lauren putting her on the block this week on Big Brother.

“She’s the only other person in this house that guarantees his safety. But at the same time, I’m like, she put me up on her block. She wants me out,” Morgan explained.

The discussion highlighted how Vinny’s actions might create cracks in their alliance, with Morgan emphasizing that someone else would need to confront him. Will agreed he might need to step in, acknowledging that Vinny’s behavior risked the group’s unity in the Big Brother house.

Later, Morgan expressed determination to win the next Head of Household to target Lauren directly, saying,

“I’m telling you I’m going to win HOH this Thursday, and I’m going to put up Lauren and Kelley.”

Meanwhile, Vinny admitted to Lauren while playing pool that he was conflicted about the vote, stating,

“Personally I want to evict Ashley. Game wise, I think it might make more sense to vote out Will.” His uncertainty further signaled a lack of coordination among the players.

Shifting votes and late-night conversations in the Big Brother house

As the night went on in the Big Brother house, Kelley told Lauren and Ava that her vote would depend on who stayed on the block, but she planned to double-check with the others before deciding.

Her approach underscored the uncertainty in the house, where shifting alliances and short-term decisions dominated strategy.

In another conversation, Ava and Lauren discussed the possibility of Keanu leaving, with Ava saying,

“Can you imagine if Keanu left this week? Please, Jesus Christ, that we have iconic.”

The pair also critiqued Keanu, contrasting him with Will, whom Ava described as stronger mentally and emotionally. Later, Morgan spoke again in the bedroom with Ashley and Will, reflecting on her frustration with Vinny’s priorities:

“I feel that I’m his number one in the game but he would rather hang out with Lauren.”

She added that she did not want to look “stupid on national television” and felt hurt by his choices. The discussions throughout the day showed how emotional bonds were directly affecting game moves, leaving the outcome of the next eviction uncertain.

With multiple players considering different targets, the next competition is set to play a critical role in determining which alliances remain intact and which will break apart.

