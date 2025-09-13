Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH puts three players on the block as Veto plans threaten to shake up the house

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On September 13, 2025, the Big Brother 27 live feeds revealed the latest Head of Household results and nomination outcomes. Vinny secured the HOH title and placed Ava, Kelley, and Keanu on the block, setting the tone for the week’s strategy. While the nominations are locked in, conversations inside the house have already shifted toward the upcoming Power of Veto competition.

Several players are weighing the potential use of the Veto to influence the final lineup, leaving open the possibility that the current nominees may change before eviction night.

Vinny’s HOH nominations and potential Veto moves in Big Brother 27

HOH nominations and initial reactions

Vinny’s nominations prompted conversations among houseguests regarding their immediate positions. Ashley and Morgan discussed the implications of keeping or changing the Big Brother nominees.

Ashley recalled the discussion she had with Vinny, noting that he didn’t want to "anger" Morgan further and was considering how his decisions would affect their reactions. Morgan mentioned her reasoning for remaining on the block, adding,

“I am staying up there because I don’t want to sleep in Keanu’s snoring room.”

The trio of nominees includes Ava, Kelley, and Keanu. Ashley said her preferred final five would be herself, Morgan, Vince, Ava, and Lauren. Morgan agreed that her ideal final five matched Ashley’s, confirming that she would include the same players.

Vince explained his perspective on the ideal final five, noting that he would choose himself, Ashley, and Morgan, plus two others, and mentioned that Ava "scares" him as a potential competitor in the later stages of the game.

Veto planning and strategic discussions

Big Brother houseguests considered potential Veto scenarios and their impacts on the block. Ashley and Morgan discussed using the Veto, with Ashley saying she thinks using the veto on Ava could result in her being put up, emphasizing that Vinny would not "like" that outcome. Morgan reassured her, stating,

“I am never going to put you in danger.”

Vince and Morgan also discussed Veto implications and alliance considerations. Morgan said that this was the second time she felt Vinny’s decision had benefited Lauren more than it had benefited her, noting how his nominations had affected the balance within their alliance.

Vince pointed out that he had assumed Morgan did not want to go, and Morgan explained that she did not want to go "first," indicating her concern about being the initial target and the impact it could have on the week’s strategy.

Big Brother house dynamics and relationships

Conversations among houseguests continued to focus on trust and alignment in gameplay. Morgan expressed concern that Vinny’s attention to Lauren, referring to it as her "goggles," caused him to focus solely on saving Lauren and overlook other game considerations. Vince clarified that he would prioritize Morgan over everyone else when making decisions.

Morgan acknowledged that she had the right to maintain some doubt about his choices but emphasized that she intended to stay aligned with their agreement.

Vince and Morgan also reviewed their final-two preferences. Vince asked whether Morgan would take Ashley over him, and she responded that she would not. Vince followed up to confirm her response, and Morgan reiterated that their plan was to stick to their strategy, saying,

“We are supposed to do this all the way to the end.”

