Big Brother 27 spoilers: Head of Household faces pushback over risky pawn plan

In the latest developments inside the Big Brother 27 house, Head of Household Vince outlined a plan that quickly drew resistance from several players. His idea centered on nominating Lauren as a pawn, a move he believed would increase the chances of securing control through the Power of Veto competition.

However, the proposal immediately faced opposition, with Lauren refusing to accept the risk and other houseguests voicing concerns about its potential consequences.

The pushback revealed growing tension around Vince’s strategy, as players questioned whether placing a close ally on the block could endanger alliances rather than protect them.

Head of Household’s pawn plan sparks resistance in Big Brother 27

Vince and Keanu discuss nomination options

Vince initially suggested nominating Lauren, arguing that she had not yet been on the block and might be viewed as "just coasting."

He raised the possibility that if she were nominated and then won the veto, Kelley could be evicted instead. Vince asked Keanu,

"What if I put Lauren up and she wins veto and Kelley goes home you ok with that?"

Keanu distanced himself from the idea of being on the block, explaining that the "chance" of him being selected to play was much higher.

He also acknowledged his previous decision against Vince, noting that when he put Vinny up last, it was an emotional decision, and if Vince nominated him now, it would be the same mistake.

Keanu added that if he went up and survived, he would be coming after Vince.

Keanu addresses rumors and conversations

During the afternoon, Keanu addressed house chatter about rumors involving Vince and Morgan. He admitted he should not have made the joke and remarked that players need to watch everything they say in the house.

Keanu described the comment as not very tasteful and said it was unfair to spin it as though he was the one constantly talking about the issue, calling that situation "crazy."

Later, Keanu confronted Ashley, asking if she had told Morgan about the comment about her girlfriend. He explained,

"I’m not saying it was you I saw you and Morgan talking here and then Morgan dragged Vinny to the gym and now he’s pissed."

Ashley clarified it had been Kelley who shared the information.

Vince pushes Lauren to be a pawn

In another discussion, Vince approached Lauren about being used as a pawn to secure more chances in the veto competition. He explained that he was confident he would be picked to play and could "win it."

He also emphasized the importance of keeping the nominations stable, stressing that he would need them to stay the same.

Lauren pushed back on the plan, stating to Vince:

"By going up again it’s bad for both of us… I look stupid there’s a chance I go home. People are going to look so stupid… ohh wow you had her so far in your pocket and you put her on the block and she still kept her final 2."

The conversation escalated as Vince continued pressing the idea. Lauren maintained her refusal, explaining that her "mind hasn’t changed" since the beginning of the conversation.

Despite Vince’s repeated insistence, she said she would not agree to the plan.

Vince worried that skipping his plan might weaken his position, saying he could end up in his HOH room after the ceremony because others would not talk to him.

Lauren questioned if he realized they were ready to lose him as an ally for not putting his "number one" on the block. She ended by stating her mind had not changed and she would "not go up."

Stay tuned for more updates.