Big Brother 27 spoilers: Final weeks pressure players to weigh risks carefully

Live feeds of Big Brother 27 on August 29, 2025, featured Keanu securing the Head of Household (HOH) position for the week. The identities of the nominees and Power of Veto (POV) players have not yet been confirmed. The current Havenots are Lauren, Ava, and Vince.

Following the HOH competition, Keanu and Rachel engaged in a detailed discussion about potential nominations, strategic alignments, and upcoming game plans. Referring to Ashley, Keanu clarified his intentions regarding nominations, saying,

"She’ll have to win something first... I can’t promise I won’t make her a fourth nom."

Keanu secures Head of Household on Big Brother 27

Keanu and Rachel discuss game strategy

Keanu and Rachel discussed potential nominees and the alliances in the house. Keanu explained his goal, saying he wanted to "find out" who was planning to put him up, noting that knowing this information would be useful. He also outlined his current alliances, clarifying that he would not put Rachel or Ashley on the block initially, but he could not promise that Ashley would not become a fourth nominee.

Rachel confirmed that she had no direct communication with certain houseguests, explaining that she does not "talk" to Kelley or Lauren. The conversation also addressed past actions, with Rachel admitting to telling Vince,

"I was going to put Keanu up… I don’t know I was upset I am sorry."

Keanu further addressed his perceptions of other houseguests, expressing concern about Vince’s "decisions" in the game, noting that he is very easily influenced by Morgan.

He continued that Morgan keeps convincing Vince to get rid of all his allies, which is weakening his own "position" in the game and also affecting Keanu. Rachel and Keanu also discussed the potential final two plans, with Keanu stating,

"If everyone is going to consider this a game of duos I don’t have a final two with Kelley if I am sitting next to her… She’s gotta go."

Final two plans and house dynamics

During the conversation, Keanu and Rachel revisited the concept of a potential final two between them. Rachel asked how they wanted to work together, to which Keanu responded that he was still committed to their "final 2." Rachel also recalled past moves, noting that she had brought Porsche to the final 2 and almost lost, and added that her loyalty had been a fault. Both houseguests confirmed their intentions to maintain their alliance, with Rachel agreeing if that was what Keanu wanted.

They discussed the current state of the house, noting the influence of "duos" on the game. Keanu explained that as long as Kelley is present, he and Kelley would be considered a pair, and similarly, with Ashley in the house, Rachel and Ashley would be viewed as a pair. He also highlighted upcoming risks, noting that in the coming week, other houseguests are expected to target Rachel. Rachel observed that some houseguests had not yet been nominated:

"Lauren or her have not been on the block yet."

Keanu concluded the conversation by outlining potential nomination targets, indicating he has a plan in place. He confirmed he "knows what he’s doing," referencing his intentions regarding Vince, Morgan, and a third nominee yet to be finalized.

The discussion provides a snapshot of strategic considerations in Big Brother 27, highlighting alliances, nomination planning, and potential future moves.

Stay tuned for more updates.