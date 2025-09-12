Big Brother 27 spoilers: Discussions intensify, as week 10 Head of Household gets revealed

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 has officially entered Week 10, after bidding farewell to Will in the September 11, 2025, episode.

Shortly after, Will left the house, the live feeds returned, revealing that Vince had won the Head of Household competition for Week 10. This was the third time he had won the title in season 27.

As pleased as he was with the outcome, he knew he had an important decision to make soon.

Houseguests started to discuss strategy with Vince, trying to understand who his targets were for the upcoming eviction and his overall game plan for his time as the HOH.

One such contestant was Morgan, who put her best foot forward, trying to convince Vince to put Lauren up for elimination. However, Vince hesitated to take Morgan’s advice because to him, Lauren was an important ally.

He wanted to keep her in the game, confident that she would be on his side. But Morgan refused to let that happen because she saw Lauren as a threat to her safety in the house.

As a result, she tried to persuade Vince to reconsider his stance, but he remained skeptical.

Big Brother 27 live feeds update: Morgan and Vince talk about Lauren and her position in the game

While speaking with Morgan, Vince said that his potential targets for week 10 of Big Brother were Ava, Kelley, Keanu, and Ashley.

But at the same time, the names were not final since he wanted to understand everyone’s stance before rushing into a decision.

Morgan, on the other hand, utilized the opportunity and campaigned against Lauren by saying:

“She’s going to come after me next week when you can’t compete.”

Additionally, the Big Brother star opined that if Lauren survived the eviction and won HOH the following week, she might be able to win the whole show.

When Vince shared his dilemma with Keanu, the latter sided with Morgan, urging Vince to nominate Ava, Kelley, and Lauren and keep Ashley as the replacement nominee.

“I know you think Lauren is good for your game, but I’m telling you she’s not, because she’s coming after either Morgan or me,” he added.

In a different conversation with Lauren, Vince confessed that his “obvious” nominees were Ava and Kelley, and that he was deliberating his third choice.

He also informed her that Morgan and Keanu had been campaigning against her to him.

Upon hearing that, Lauren advised Vince to put up Ava, Kelley, and Ashley. She said she would win Power of Veto and take down Ava or Kelley, allowing Vince to put up Keanu.

But Vince was not entirely sure about that plan. All he knew was that he wanted Ava out of the Big Brother house.

“I love Ava as a human but she is going to beat all of our a**es easily. She wins over Keanu. That decision is the same thing as evicting Will today. I am separating the emotional and personal for a bit and focus on winning,” he stated.

As their conversation continued, Vince’s uncertainty grew, as he did not want to go against Lauren or Morgan.

Lauren chimed in, promising the Big Brother Head of Household that he was her final two and that she would never turn on him.

She also told him that she would not let her personal relationship with Ava and Kelley influence her decisions, implying that she would not use her Veto on either of them.

When Vince told Keanu about it, the latter requested that he not pay attention to her promises. He firmly believed that Lauren would side with Ava or Kelley when she had the chance.

Soon after, Morgan joined Vince in the HOH room, hoping to persuade him to nominate Lauren. The pair spoke for hours, but to no avail.

Stay tuned for more updates.