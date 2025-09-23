Big Brother 27 spoilers: Critical veto decisions stir uncertainty and shift the house’s power dynamics

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Live feeds from Big Brother 27 have shown shifting conversations as houseguests prepare for a pivotal Power of Veto competition.

With Morgan holding the role of Head of Household, the veto’s outcome will directly influence nominations and determine who advances closer to the final stages.

Discussions among Morgan, Vince, Ava, and Ashley highlighted the uncertainty surrounding this week’s decisions, as each houseguest weighed potential outcomes and their impact on jury votes.

The critical veto decision has created an atmosphere where alliances are tested, and the balance of power could change depending on who secures the win.

Big Brother 27 houseguests brace for pivotal veto decision

Morgan and Vince discuss the pressure of competition

Morgan emphasized her competition record while speaking with Vince, noting her reliance on victories for safety, mentioning that she had won “6 competitions in a row.”

Vince acknowledged this track record and described it as strong gameplay in Big Brother.

Despite her wins, Morgan acknowledged the risks of her strategy. She stated,

“The only thing that makes me nervous is Rachel said ‘You can’t comp your way to the end.’”

Vince urged Morgan to remain focused on the veto, asking her to “lock in” for the competition.

Their conversation also touched on concerns about studying strategies, with Vince cautioning her not to practice with Ava or Ashley.

Morgan explained her awareness of her position and Vince’s reliance on her continued competition success to shape the upcoming nominations.

Vince and Ava weigh Veto outcomes

Later, Vince and Ava spoke privately about how the veto might determine final placements. Ava expressed concern that both she and Ashley would end up on the block, and she added that if she won, the result would come down to choosing between the two of them.

Vince described his distrust of Ashley, saying she often "spreads information" and had already thrown him under the bus to Keanu twice within a short period.

Ava also pointed out Ashley’s expectations, noting that Ashley believed Morgan would likely win the veto and choose to keep her safe.

They also addressed potential jury votes, with Vince acknowledging,

“Ashley assumes she has votes in the Jury LOCKED IN if she thinks that Will would never vote for anyone else because he views her as a daughter, Rachel would pick her because they are besties.”

Ava suggested a strategy if Vince decided to keep her instead of Ashley. She explained that he could frame the move as an “emotional decision,” pointing out that it would be understandable since she needed the money.

Ashley and Ava consider their position

In another discussion, Ashley and Ava acknowledged the challenge of being aligned against Morgan and Vince. Ashley assessed the situation by saying,

“Morgan and Vince will always pick each other. They can’t expect us.. like If I win the veto he can’t expect me to keep him then I’m resigning myself to third place.”

Both agreed on the importance of securing the veto to improve their chances in the final stage. Ashley pointed out that if either of them won, it would “double” their chances to compete for the final Head of Household.

Ava raised the concern of what it would mean to finish in third place, noting that the outcome could still be worse.

Stay tuned for more updates.