Big Brother 27 spoilers: Conversations expose cracks in strategy and risks tied to upcoming veto

The latest live feed conversations on Big Brother 27 which aired on September 13, 2025, revealed tensions surrounding the upcoming Power of Veto competition and the uncertainty around possible renomination scenarios.

With Vinny as Head of Household and Ava, Kelley, and Keanu as the current nominees, discussions among houseguests highlighted conflicting priorities and risks tied to how the veto could be used.

Statements exchanged during late-night talks exposed cracks in strategy and raised questions about which alliances will remain intact after the veto ceremony.

Cracks in alliances ahead of the Power of Veto on Big Brother 27

Concerns over Veto player choices

Vince spoke with Morgan about the impact of veto selections. He explained that Lauren suggested Keanu might choose Ashley to play in the veto, and if Ashley wins and takes Keanu down, Vince would have to make a difficult "choice" between Morgan and Lauren. Morgan acknowledged that it may not truly be a choice, highlighting the potential dilemma the nomination scenario could create.

Morgan expressed skepticism about how Keanu views his chances with the veto, stating,

"I do find it interesting that Keanu thinks the veto would be used on him."

She later added that the "worst case" scenario would be Ava remaining on the block unless she is next to Kelley or Keanu, and she expressed her hope that Kelley would be evicted this week. Vince acknowledged her concern with a brief "yeah."

Strategic priorities and potential renominations

The conversation continued as Morgan explained her thinking about nominations and veto use. She told Vince she asked Keanu about his potential noms, including Ava, Kelley, and Lauren, and wanted Kelley out because she was the only person who would put her and Vince together, and noted that it might not be a real "choice." Keanu later shifted his targets to Ava, Lauren and Ashley.

Morgan also discussed her veto plan. She could not use it herself but preferred to use it on Ava to secure a vote for Lauren, noting sending home Kelley or Keanu was "ideal." She acknowledged the risk that if Kelley won the veto, Lauren would then go on the block.

Later, when Ashley joined the conversation, she revealed new information about veto use, saying,

"Ava will not pick me for Veto her and Lauren said they are going to use the veto on Ava but not at all."

Ashley clarified Lauren’s position, noting that Lauren would not use the veto on Kelley to avoid causing Vince to feel "mad."

Talk about house dynamics and game history

Strategic discussion shifted into broader reflections on house dynamics and past competitions. Morgan speculated about how Lauren might react if she decided to play aggressively, stating,

"If Lauren wants to get ‘Cute’ Morgan will win the veto and use it on Ava then Lauren has to go on the block."

Houseguests also revisited earlier events and cast behaviors. Vince mentioned Zack’s difficulties with competitions, specifically highlighting his performance on the "balance beam" during week one. Morgan discussed her interactions with Zack, explaining that she initially felt attracted to him because of his "flirting." She later noted that her response was consistent whenever someone flirts with her.

Ashley and Morgan also talked about Keanu’s efforts to form alliances. Ashley pointed out that Keanu had attempted to create many "alliances," but only a portion of those efforts were successful. Morgan agreed, noting that despite his attempts at alliance building, no one fully supported him.

