Big Brother 27 spoilers: Concerns rise over locked jury votes and endgame risks surrounding potential finalists

As Big Brother 27 approaches its endgame, conversations inside the house have shifted toward potential jury votes and the risks tied to taking certain players to the final.

Houseguests have identified scenarios where some finalists may benefit from locked jury support, creating concerns for the remaining competitors.

Current Head of Household Vinny, with nominees Keanu and Ava on the block, and Power of Veto winner Morgan, is actively weighing these dynamics while strategizing for the final stretch of the season.

Jury votes and endgame risks in Big Brother 27

Ava’s jury vote advantage

During a late-night discussion in the Head of Household room, Ashley raised concerns about Ava’s position in the game if she were to reach the finale. Ashley told Morgan and Vince,

“Why would anyone in the world take Ava? She has lock votes with Lauren, Kelley and Will. She only needs one more vote. If Keanu is in the jury, she has the 4th vote.”

Morgan confirmed Ashley’s observation by responding with the word “100%.” Vince then added that Lauren Kelley would also be a secure vote. The group aligned in their belief that Ava’s relationships outside the house could guarantee her a strong jury base, making her a high-risk finalist for others to sit beside.

Strategic frustrations with locked outcomes

The discussion continued with houseguests questioning whether Ava’s potential jury support would overshadow other aspects of gameplay. Vince emphasized his stance by saying he did not want to "sit next to her," highlighting the risk she posed as a finalist. Morgan agreed, noting the frustration such a scenario would cause,

“That really pisses me off about that is the fact that that’s true. Like this is a game where you have to vote who plays the best game. And I I’m sorry, that would actually irritate my life. But it’s the truth, which is unfortunate.”

Ashley summarized the concern by explaining that Ava only needs a fourth vote, and that Keanu had already said that if she were next to either Morgan or Vince, he would vote for her to win "out of spite." Both Morgan and Vince acknowledged the credibility of this possibility, reinforcing the shared concern over Ava’s endgame viability.

Endgame risks and competition outcomes

In addition to jury considerations, conversations also touched on the timing of competitions and previous outcomes that have shaped the current dynamics. While discussing past gameplay, Morgan reflected on Kelley’s eviction, saying,

“When she went out and she threw me under the bus, I was like, you’re going to watch back and see that majority of the time that your a$$ is on the block. I wanted to keep you.”

Vinny responded to Morgan’s remarks by agreeing, saying that she was correct. Morgan then clarified her point by asking about Kelley’s jury status, emphasizing that she was in the "jury house." Vinny confirmed this, and the exchange highlighted how past eliminations continue to influence current strategies and finalist considerations.

The group’s acknowledgment of these dynamics underscores the ongoing tension around who might advance to the end and the risks associated with facing Ava in a final two scenario.

With the Power of Veto already decided and the next Head of Household competition expected, decisions in the coming days will clarify whether these concerns shape the outcome of Big Brother 27.

