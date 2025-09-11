Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Ava Pearl’s decision sparks Rachel Reilly’s downfall

Ava Pearl from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother 27 returned on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with Episode 28, featuring the much-teased White Locust twist orchestrated by the Mastermind.

Coming right after Mickey Lee’s eviction in Week 9, the game shifted when the houseguests were invited to the “White Locust Resort” for a special competition. This twist not only tested challenge skills but also reshaped the balance of power inside the Hotel Mystère.

The episode began with nine players left in the game: Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly, Vince Panaro, and Will Williams.

With the prize still set at $750,000, each decision carried weight. The Mastermind revealed that the White Locust challenge would directly decide who stayed and who left, bypassing the usual nomination and veto process.

Rachel Reilly, a returning champion and past winner, entered the episode with influence and a strong voice, but her fate turned on Ava Pearl’s key choice during the twist. What followed was a chain of competitions that ended with Rachel’s unexpected elimination, shocking both houseguests and viewers.

This episode showcased the unpredictable nature of the Mastermind’s power and left the house preparing for a new Head of Household.

Ava Pearl’s choice and the White Locust Challenge in Big Brother

The White Locust twist began with all houseguests competing in “Survive the White Locust,” where they raced to slide three totems across tables into a landing strip.

Ava Pearl won with a time of 39.12 seconds, narrowly beating Keanu Soto.

Her victory came with safety for the night and a difficult decision: choosing the first player for the next challenge, “Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze.”

Rachel quickly pulled Ava aside, saying,

“I need to go first so we can control this. If I start, I can send Keanu in last.”

Keanu also lobbied to be chosen, promising he would direct the maze order in a way that protected their side. Ava instead opened the decision to volunteers. Though Rachel and Keanu both raised their hands, Ava ultimately picked Vince Panaro after a hesitant gesture from him.

Vince successfully finished the maze and selected Lauren Domingue to go next. Lauren cleared it and then sent Morgan Pope in, despite his visible stress. Morgan also succeeded, passing the task to Rachel with just 3.5 minutes on the clock.

Struggling to maneuver the wheel inside the maze, Rachel ran out of time. The Mastermind’s voice declared her the elimination, and she became the first member of the jury to be eliminated in Big Brother 27.

Rachel Reilly’s exit from Big Brother and final words

Rachel’s elimination was sudden and final, marking her exit without the usual vote in the Big Brother house. After the announcement, she told Tyler Crispen, who hosted the competition,

“I tried so hard. None of these newbies ever listened to me.”

Her frustration reflected her attempt to guide Ava and influence the decision earlier in the episode.

In the Diary Room, Rachel added,

“I don’t win the competition and I’m out of the game. I’m really disappointed in myself. Big Brother has meant so much to me. I met my husband on the show, I have two beautiful kids because of it. I’m a winner of the game. I’m a legend.”

Before leaving, Rachel gave a short speech to the remaining houseguests. She warned them about her approach as a juror:

“Don’t think I’m gonna make your jury round table easy. You’re gonna have to work to win this game. You’re gonna have to fight and get blood on your hands.”

Her departure left eight players still competing: Ashley, Ava, Keanu, Kelley, Lauren, Morgan, Vince, and Will. The Head of Household competition remained ahead, giving the new power holder the chance to shape the next week.

With Rachel gone, alliances faced a reset and the Big Brother house braced for the next round of moves under the Mastermind’s shadow.

