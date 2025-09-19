Big Brother 27 spoilers: An endurance competition determines the new Head of Household

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 is inching closer to its finale with the competition intensifying every week.

Week ten witnessed a double eviction that brought the journeys of Kelley and Lauren to an end.

That left five houseguests in the game, each trying to secure their positions to advance in the race to the $750,000 grand prize.

Week 11 began shortly after the double eviction, with the live feeds showing Vince, Keanu, Ashley, and Ava competing in an endurance challenge for the Head of Household (HOH) title.

Since Morgan was the HOH for the double eviction, she was not eligible to participate, so she watched the contest instead.

All four houseguests put in their best efforts to last in the competition, but it was Vince who outperformed all and won his fourth HOH title.

As a result, he officially tied the record for most HOH wins in a season with four victories.

Ava was the first person to get eliminated from the competition. Ashley followed suit, leaving Keanu and Vince as the last two standing cast members.

Both male Big Brother houseguests lasted a while before Keanu lost, making Vince the new Head of Household.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Keanu attempts to convince Vince to put Morgan on the block







The HOH competition was an endurance challenge in which the contestants had to hold a candle attached to a cable without dropping it. Vince outlasted his opponents and became the new HOH.

After he returned to the Big Brother house, Morgan hugged and congratulated him, saying:



“You’re built like that. You’re literally insane, you know that, right? You know you’re insane, you’re insane.”



She then gushed about how both of them won consecutive HOH challenges and told Vince that she now has the opportunity to spend her birthday in the Big Brother house.

Later, the live feeds showed Keanu coming up to Vince’s room and pitching his plan to him. Keanu urged Vince to put Morgan “straight up” on the block if he wanted to advance in the competition.

According to him, Morgan was “a lock to win this game.”



“Dude, I’m telling you, putting her straight up is a respected move. People know she’s a lock to win the game. If you didn’t put her up right away and she wins Veto, I go home, and that is what will happen,” he added.



Vince replied that he would love to win Veto as well, so he would have “total power” throughout the week. That way, he would not have to depend on other contestants for his decisions.

Keanu then advised Vince not to think emotionally about Morgan when it came to playing the game. The Big Brother star wanted the HOH to put his foot down and to stop being the “nice guy.”

He assured Vince that if he got Morgan out of the head, his chances of winning the show would increase. Vince agreed, adding that it would dispel rumors about him playing her game.

Although Vince entertained Keanu’s strategy, he kept his cards hidden. Later, he revealed that his main targets were Ava and Keanu, with a potential Ashley renomination.

Later, the live feeds showed Morgan sleeping in the HOH room, telling Vince that she was excited to be safe.

Upon hearing that, Vince assured her that he planned to reach the finish line with her as his “final two.”

Stay tuned for more updates.