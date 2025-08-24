Big Brother 27 spoilers: Alliances tested after shocking HOH decisions

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on Sunday, August 24, 2025, continuing the “Summer of Mystery” season inside the Hotel Mystère.

The episode followed the eviction of Rylie Jeffries by a 5-4 vote, leaving his closest ally Katherine without her partner in the game.

As the houseguests shifted to the endurance-based Wall competition, alliances began to fray and new conversations reshaped the week ahead.

Vince secured his second Head of Household reign after outlasting Katherine in the “Mystère Express” competition.

His win placed him at the center of competing pressures from different groups in the house. He initially nominated Mickey, Ava, and Kelley for eviction, setting off debates about loyalty, timing, and whether to make a larger move.

With the Power of Veto still ahead, the Big Brother house divided over whether to strike at one of the strongest competitors.

The question of whether it was “too soon” for a big move dominated discussions, with players openly weighing the risks of targeting someone who had not yet touched the block this season.

The Wall competition changes the house dynamics in Big Brother

After Rylie’s eviction, the Big Brother house quickly turned to the Wall competition to determine the new HOH.

One by one, players fell, leaving Katherine and Vince as the final two. Katherine, still reeling from losing her closest ally, refused to strike a deal. She dropped after more than an hour, giving Vince his second HOH of the season.

With power in his hands, Vince faced competing advice. Keanu urged him not to repeat mistakes, saying,

“There’s a lot of people who would not evict Rachel. That’s why I’m giving you the alternative.”

He suggested Will as an option, adding that nominating him would “upset the least amount of people.”

Meanwhile, Lauren expressed concerns that waiting too long to target a major threat would cost everyone in the house. Speaking in the HOH room, she told Vince,

“She is going to go to the end and she’s going to win. She’s going to be the 1st two time winner.”

Vince admitted the worry, replying,

“And we’re going to look like an idiot of a cast.”

Nominations spark debate over timing in the Big Brother house

Following the nominations in Big Brother, uncertainty spread through the house about Vince’s true intentions.

Kelley, placed on the block for the fifth time, questioned the trust in her partnership with Vince. Keanu reinforced the push for a major move, telling him,

“If you have a chance to take a shot at a big target you take it.”

Katherine also pressed him directly in a private conversation, warning against being swayed by other voices.

“You knew what you wanted to do and they’re capitalizing on the fact that it’s been days of separation,” she told him, pointing to his earlier idea of a backdoor plan.

Katherine pledged her loyalty to Vince, telling him she would not put him on the block if he kept her safe and promising to protect him moving forward.

Later in the evening, Vince began to consider the consequences of escalating his HOH by making a bigger move.

He admitted that if he chose to nominate Rachel, even if she stayed, he believed the same people would still target him.

Kelley encouraged the idea, insisting that it could be the week to send Rachel home.

The conversations highlighted the divide in the Big Brother house between those urging Vince to make a bold move immediately and others warning about the fallout.

Keanu pushed Vince not to play cautiously, arguing that the time had come for real risks. The talks set up an important choice for Vince at the veto ceremony, as he thought about whether to keep the same nominees or make a big change.

