Big Brother 27 spoilers: A shocking twist shakes up the house, while a new HOH is crowned

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

The latest episode of Big Brother Season 27, which aired on September 4, 2025, showcased Mickey’s elimination, taking the competition to a new level.

However, when the live feeds returned, fans were introduced to another shocking twist.

It was revealed that Rachel Reilly had been eliminated from the reality show in a non-elimination episode on Friday, September 5.

With that, she became the first juror of the season.

According to the houseguests, Rachel was “sacrificed” in the White Locust twist.

In the previous segment, the Mastermind warned the houseguests about the White Locust resort, where everyone would check in, but one unlucky contestant would not be able to check out.

In this case, the player was Rachel, who became the victim of the White Locust resort.

The live feeds also revealed that Lauren won the position of Head of Household (HOH) for week nine.

As the latest HOH, she put Morgan, Will, and Ashley on the block for the upcoming elimination.

The recent developments marked a major shift in the players’ dynamics, with the nominees strategizing and scheming a way out of danger.

While some houseguests worried about themselves, most were still reeling from Rachel’s exit.

Big Brother 27 live feeds update: Ashley and Ava discuss Rachel’s elimination, while Lauren contemplates her decision

During a private conversation, Ashley and Ava discussed what happened the previous night and how shocked they were when Rachel was “sacrificed” from the competition.

Ashley recalled how excited Ava was when Rachel was eliminated, noting that her excitement was radiating through her chair.

“She was not hiding it at all,” she added.

Ava chimed in, saying she might have blacked out in that moment. Ashley then spoke about how “sick” Rachel’s elimination would look on TV.

In the meantime, Keanu sat in silence, staring at the memory wall, trying to take in the recent developments.

While speaking to the Big Brother cameras, Keanu confessed that he could not believe Rachel was gone.

He wanted her to remain in the competition and reach the finale with him.

“I don’t want to beat them, I wanted to beat you,” he expressed.

Elsewhere, Lauren chatted with Ava and informed her that she would pick her if she got “houseguest choice” the following day.

However, she knew that her choice would look “weird” to Keanu.

Ava encouraged the Big Brother contestant to do what she thought was right, even if it did not make sense to the rest of the houseguests.

She then warned Lauren to beware of Morgan and Keanu, saying that they had once tried to sabotage her game.

Ava got upset while narrating the incident and called everyone “liars.”

“It’s so hard to know because they just lie all the time. That’s why I really want either Keanu or Morgan out this week,” Lauren replied.

The Big Brother star hoped she made the right choice by nominating Will, Morgan, and Ashley.

Ava supported her decision, saying there were no “wrong” choices in the house. According to her, everything that is meant to happen will happen.

Lauren confessed that she had Keanu in her mind as the replacement nominee, but at the same time, she did not want to make him feel that she betrayed him by putting him on the block.

She believed it would sound “grimy” and feel like a “real betrayal back door,” but Ava argued otherwise, saying it was not grimy at all.

Stay tuned for more updates.