Big Brother 27 spoilers: A new HOH plan sets the stage for potential backdoor move

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Lauren’s recent victory as Head of Household has shifted the direction of the game and created an opportunity for a possible backdoor strategy to emerge.

Following her nominations of Morgan, Ashley, and Will, the conversations taking place inside the house quickly turned toward how the upcoming veto competition could alter the course of the week.

Several houseguests have already speculated that if the veto is used, Keanu may be the replacement nominee, raising questions about whether this could be the moment to take a major player out of contention.

A new HOH win sparks talk of a backdoor plan in Big Brother 27

Lauren’s nominations and initial discussions

After securing the HOH title, Lauren nominated Morgan, Ashley, and Will for eviction.

In a late-night conversation with Ashley, she explained her reasoning. Ashley warned that if she were sent home, Lauren would be “in trouble” with Morgan.

Lauren replied by saying there was nothing else she could do.

When Ashley asked about veto choices, Lauren mentioned that if she drew houseguest’s choice, she would select Ava. Ashley urged her to do so, noting that,

“Vince said he would use it on Morgan. Which is your worst-case scenario honestly?”

The exchange revealed Lauren’s awareness that the veto competition could reshape the nominations.

With multiple houseguests speculating about replacement options, Keanu’s name has surfaced as the potential target.

Morgan and Vince strategize about Keanu

Later, Morgan spoke with Vince about her concerns over competing against Keanu. She expressed fear about her position on the block and the possibility of facing him in the Block Buster competition.

Adding that Keanu would likely vote her out if she remained on the block, Morgan said,

“She wants me to compete against Keanu in the blockbuster. I can’t do that, Vince. If I don’t beat him, I go home. I go home sitting next to AShley. Keanu will vote me out.”

Vince acknowledged the risk, telling Morgan that if the veto is used, Keanu would be the replacement nominee.

Morgan responded that she was “not coming down,” emphasizing her belief that Lauren would not use the veto on her directly.

Both agreed that Keanu had become the biggest threat in the game.

Morgan noted that none of them would be able to "beat" him if he remained, while Vince stressed that evicting Keanu would depend on the veto being used.

House reactions and Ava’s position

Ava later joined Morgan and Vince in discussing the unfolding plan. According to them, Ava was upset about Lauren’s nominations, particularly because they included Will, whom she considered her number one ally.

Morgan speculated that Ava might be upset with Lauren since Will is considered her "number one." Vince confirmed Ava had been emotional, recalling,

“Yesterday, during the maze thing, she started breaking down crying, saying, ‘Please, please do not send Will or Ashley home.’ And Lauren just nominated both of them. Ava gets it. It’s a tough decision.”

Rachel’s exit and the potential backdoor plan

Amid ongoing strategy talks, houseguests reflected on Rachel’s departure to jury following a twist.

Morgan described her reaction, saying Rachel looked as if she had seen a ghost and gave her a piercing stare that felt like it could have caused harm.

Vince added that Rachel appeared “flabbergasted” after the vote. Her exit shifted the jury makeup, raising the stakes for the upcoming veto competition.

With Lauren in power and three nominees already on the block, attention now turns to whether the veto will be used.

If it is, Keanu is expected to be the replacement nominee, positioning the week for a possible backdoor move.