Big Brother 27 live feed updates: Power shift puts Mickey on shaky ground

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 has now entered a new week after Rylie Jeffries' elimination in the August 21, 2025, episode of the CBS show.

Week 7 resumed with the Head of Household (HOH) competition being played out on the live feeds.

It was the wall competition, which is an endurance challenge popular among contestants and fans of the show. To win the task, contestants had to outlast their opponents and be the last one standing.

Vince emerged victorious after Katherine, the only other participant left on the wall, fell at the 1-hour and 13-minute mark.

He celebrated the win but soon sat down with his fellow co-stars to discuss the upcoming nominations.

During his conversation with Morgan, Vince stated that he wanted to put Mickey up for elimination, as he believed she had a role in Zach's elimination.

Moreover, he was not pleased with her overall gameplay, noting that Ava cried for two days because of her.

Morgan agreed with his decision and mentioned that Mickey had been trying to sabotage her connections inside the house over the past few days.

Big Brother alum Morgan gives Vince an update on Mickey's gameplay

Shortly after the Big Brother HOH competition, Vince sat down with Keanu to discuss nominating Mickey and Ashley.

Although Keanu agreed with his choices, he suggested using Rachel as a "pawn."

While Vince was on board with the plan, he did not want to "relight the fire we just put out." As a result, he debated running the strategy by Rachel, hoping it would give him some time to negotiate.

At the same time, he wondered if he could use Ava as a pawn.

Later, the live feeds showed the Big Brother star having a conversation with Morgan, during which she broke down, reflecting on her poor performance in the HOH competition.

"I'm so sad I did bad at the wall comp today... I'm so glad you won..." she said.

Shortly after, she brought up Mickey, saying there were people in the Big Brother house who did not "need" to be on the show.

Morgan informed Vince that Mickey thought Zach did not deserve to be in the game because he had won $10,000 during the first week for saving host Julie Chen Moonves from the Mastermind.

She went on to explain that she made a "final 2" with Mickey because of their "final 3 with Jimmy."

However, as time progressed, Morgan realized that Mickey was only concerned about her game.

Vince chimed in, saying Mickey was the reason Zach went home, and he went on the block.

When he asked Morgan if Mickey had pitched his and Zach's names to Ava, who was the HOH at the time, she said:

"All she [Ava] tells me is she was heavily influenced by Mickey."

Upon hearing that, Vince stated that he wanted to put Mickey up for elimination.

"Everything I am finding out about her is not sitting right with me. Ava cried for two days, and Ava finally told me it's because of her [Mickey]," he added.

The Big Brother contestant firmly believed that Mickey would have gone home in week six if she had not won the BB Blockbuster.

That said, Vince discussed all the other options he had to choose from.

Apart from Mickey, he wished to consider Ava, Kelley, Katherine, Ashley and Rachel for the upcoming elimination.

Shortly after, Morgan informed Rachel that Mickey might see the block this week, since Vince was "pissed at her."

Stay tuned for more updates.