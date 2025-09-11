Big Brother 27 episode 31 recap: House divides after middle-game betrayal and shifting loyalties

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Heading into the Week 9 eviction on Big Brother 27, the house was already showing signs of division. The split became more evident after Lauren Domingue, in her second Head of Household reign, used the veto outcome to place Keanu Soto on the block as a backdoor target.

This decision followed Morgan Pope’s removal of herself from nomination, creating a clear divide among players with prior loyalties tested.

Episode 31, which aired Thursday, September 11, featured the aftermath of this move, the critical competitions of the week, and the eviction vote that narrowed the field heading into Week 10.

Week 9 eviction and competition highlights on Big Brother 27

Lauren’s nominations and Keanu’s reaction

Episode 31 opened where the veto meeting left off. Morgan secured her safety for the week, leading Lauren to nominate Keanu as the replacement.

The move was particularly notable because Keanu had been Head of Household during Week 8 and chose not to nominate Lauren despite encouragement from other houseguests.

Lauren’s decision not to return that gesture left Keanu in a vulnerable position and reliant on competition performance to remain in the game.

Ashley Hollis joined Keanu on the block for the second consecutive week, while Will Williams faced nomination for the first time since Week 3.

With three strong players on the block, attention shifted to the upcoming Block Buster competition that would determine who had the chance to secure safety before the live vote.

Vince is caught in the middle as the house prepares for the eviction vote

Lauren’s nomination of Keanu placed Vince in a difficult position between two allies. His alliance with both Lauren and Morgan came under pressure as he spent much of the week alongside the current Head of Household.

This caused friction with Morgan, who expressed concern that Vince’s actions did not align with his earlier promises.

She told him directly that his closeness to Lauren was “extremely hurtful,” particularly because Lauren was targeting her.

Morgan emphasized that Vince would need to ensure his “words match his actions” if their partnership was to remain intact.

The dynamics surrounding Vince illustrated how shifting loyalties influenced both strategic planning and personal relationships in the house as the middle stage of the season unfolded.

The voting houseguests generally agreed that Keanu would be the likely target if he failed to win safety in the Block Buster.

However, if he managed to secure safety, the decision would come down to Ashley and Will. Both players acknowledged that possibility, with Ashley making a case to align with Keanu moving forward.

She argued that Will could “skate through” the game without facing significant risk and positioned Keanu as a shield she could rely on after the loss of Rachel Reilly.

Meanwhile, Lauren viewed the potential survival of Keanu as a challenge for her own game, as he openly indicated he would target her and her allies in return.

Block Buster and live eviction

The Block Buster competition, “Key to Safety,” featured Ashley, Will, and Keanu competing in a timed rope-untangling challenge.

Despite physical obstacles, Keanu secured the win and removed himself from the block. This left Ashley and Will as the final nominees for eviction.

When the live vote began, Keanu, Morgan, and Vince cast votes to evict Will, while Ava and Kelley voted to evict Ashley. The majority outcome sent Will to the jury.

In his exit interview with Julie Chen-Moonves, Will noted that his perceived likability made him a risk to keep in the house, and he left the competition expressing support for Ava as his preferred winner.

