Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from September 15 to 19, 2025

Dani Dupree and Chelsea (Image via Youtube / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates airing from September 15 to 19, 2025, fans can look forward to plenty of emotions, surprising twists, and secrets coming out.

Relationships will be pushed to the limit, hidden truths will start to surface, and several characters will face choices that could completely change their lives.

From romance and jealousy to betrayal and tough confrontations, the drama promises to be intense.

Hayley’s bold attempt to catch Bill’s attention with a seductive plan will shake things up, while Ashley shocks Andre with an unexpected revelation.

Nicole makes discoveries that leave her unsettled, and Anita shares an idea that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Vanessa is pulled into fiery conflicts, and with Vernon, Tomas, and Derek all making risky moves, the stakes only get higher with each day.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, September 15: The weight of decisions

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vernon takes quick action to stop an unwelcome intruder who threatens the calm. Derek faces a major choice about his future, one that could deeply affect those around him.

Eva is shocked when she sees her father in a state of distress she didn’t expect, while June starts to doubt if she’s truly ready for the challenges of her new job.

Tuesday, September 16: Cracks in the armor

Nicole struggles with her guilt over how she has been treating Ted, especially as he faces a tough reality check that leaves him shaken.

Tyrell and Samantha get into a heated clash that spills over, forcing Martin and Smitty to deal with the consequences.

Leslie manages to outsmart the Duprees, proving her sharpness, while Naomi and Jacob come through for a friend, showing how important loyalty can be in Fairmont Crest.

Wednesday, September 17: Temptations and bombshells

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Hayley puts her plan into motion by using a seductive approach to make Bill jealous, stirring up emotions he isn’t ready to face.

Ashley shocks Andre with a huge revelation that leaves him completely thrown and unsure of his next step.

Meanwhile, Anita shares a bold idea that could change everything for Kat and Chelsea, setting them on a path with serious consequences.

Thursday, September 18: Dangerous games

Romance takes the spotlight when Tomas plans a special evening for Kat, but things may not go as smoothly as he hopes. Andre gives Dani a mysterious challenge that adds even more intrigue to his complicated motives.

Vanessa is stunned by Joey’s unexpected offer, while Doug finds important evidence that could finally bring the casino kingpin to justice for his many wrongdoings.

Friday, September 19: Unsettling discoveries

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Nicole makes a disturbing discovery that shakes her deeply and leaves her uncertain about what the future holds.

Anita and Vernon grow more worried about their family’s fragile situation, fearing even more problems are coming. Vanessa catches Bill and Joey in a suspicious meeting and demands answers.

At the same time, Leslie begins searching for hidden truths about her mother’s past.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus