Karen Kingsbury's The Christmas Ring: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Just in time for the holiday season, Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring brings warmth, faith, and heartfelt romance to the big screen. Adapted from Kingsbury’s latest novel, the film tells a story of love, loss, and renewal that spans generations. The celebrated New York Times bestselling author, whose works have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, returns to theaters after the success of the romantic drama film Someone Like You.

Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring release details explored

Audiences won’t have to wait long to unwrap this year’s most touching holiday movie. Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring premieres nationwide in theaters on November 6, 2025, distributed by Fathom Entertainment in partnership with Karen Kingsbury Productions. The film runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes and is expected to make its streaming debut in early December, just in time for cozy nights in.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment shared a few words for the film and on working with Kingsbury in a statement:

“The Christmas Ring is going to be a sentimental and long-lasting experience for theater-goers this holiday season. We hope to work with Karen Kingsbury Productions for the release of her heartfelt movies for many years to come.”

The Christmas Ring continues Kingsbury’s mission to deliver stories that uplift and unite audiences. As she noted:

“I felt the Lord saying, ‘Are you going to die with [the money] in the bank? Make the movie that people need this Christmas. Welcome strangers to come into the theater and leave as a community.’”

Cast & crew details for Karen Kingbury’s The Christmas Ring

The cast for Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring includes Jana Kramer as Vanessa Mayfield, Kristoffer Polaha as Ben Miller, and Kelsey Grammer as Howard Miller. Rounding out the cast are Megan Ashley Brown as Sadie, Jessie James Decker as Leigh, and Debbie Winans as a fellow military widow.

Filmed in Franklin, Tennessee, the movie was written and produced by Kingsbury herself, with direction by her son, Tyler Russell. Natalie Ruffino Wilson also serves as producer, marking another collaboration after Someone Like You.

“We wanted it to be theatrical, so it had to be different. This had to be a date night. It had to be special,” Kingsbury said.

What is Karen Kingbury’s The Christmas Ring all about?

Karen Kingsbury’s romantic drama film The Christmas Ring is a story of rediscovery and redemption. In the trailer released for the film, Vanessa is seen to be looking for a ring that was given to her by her late military husband, which she has lost. Vanessa arrives at Miller’s Antique, where she encounters antiques dealer Ben Miller and his father. Things get friendly between the two, with Ben hoping this friendship could grow into something more as he asks her out for a date.

While her friends encourage her to go on the date with Ben, she feels reluctant as she is still dealing with her husband’s loss. Their connection takes an emotional turn when Ben’s father unknowingly comes into possession of the very ring Vanessa has been searching for. Things complicate further when Vanessa’s daughter spots her with Ben, a sign that Sadie is still not ready to accept her mother moving on. As secrets unravel and faith is tested, both families are drawn together by fate and forgiveness.

Kingsbury explains that the inspiration came from a real-life family event involving her mother’s lost ring.

“It was like this little miracle. From that spark came the question: What if this ring had a longer journey?” she shared (as per bethanybowman.com).

Premiering November 6, 2025, Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring invites viewers to rediscover love, family, and the quiet miracles that make life meaningful.