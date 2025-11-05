Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Charlie’s Collapse & Alastor’s Shocking Deal With Vox

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 episode 4

The fourth episode of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 was released on 5th November 2025 exclusively on Prime Video. This episode was not just an ordinary episode but was full of revelations and some unexpected plot twists. There is a power shift in Hell, as Alastor is seen making a shocking deal with Vox, which will lead to power struggles in hell.

The deal makes Alastor a prisoner, just like Vees and Vox, and puts Charlie, Husk, and Nitty in danger. This particular episode has shifted the tone of the show from exploring hopeful redemption to major political and psychological collapses. The episode opens up with Charlie struggling to protect her dream of changing hell. Vox and Alastor team up behind Charlie's back.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 - Recap

In this episode, Charlie finds herself in a difficult situation as she tries to maintain her beliefs and is seen supporting the idea that individuals in hell deserve a second opportunity and that forgiveness is a real possibility. But her confidence is shaken when the media tries to manipulate the narrative of the hotel's main purpose. Vox continues to plan and plot from his digital empire and makes a decision that will ensure his dominance. Later in the episode, Charlie breaks down after learning the truth about Heaven. She finally learns that heaven doesn't work on the principles of divine justice but actually works by strategy and control. This relation breaks her confidence and destroys her ideology. For the first time, she no longer knows if redemption was ever meant to work.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 - Alastor’s past is revealed, and a shocking ending twist



Episode 4 reveals Alastor’s human past and what led to his current decisions. Before becoming a radio demon, he was a beloved radio host who enjoyed violence and killing. He knew about his moral decay and made a pact with Rosie before his death to become one of the most powerful demons in hell, but his soul will always belong to Rosie till the time he does not do an unnamed favour. The favour was not revealed in this episode. Vox uses this leverage to seal him in.

By the end of the episode, it is revealed that Alastor made a deal with Vox. In exchange for the safety of Charlie, Husk and Nitty, Alastoe agrees to become one of the prisoners with Vox and Vees. Episode 4 explores the darkest bridge of this season.

