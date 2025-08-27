Beyond the Gates recap (August 26, 2025): Allison makes things worse for Chelsea while Kat finds out the truth about Craig

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On the August 26, 2025, episode of CBS’s Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and various interesting plot points were revealed. Allison tried to get rough with Chelsea Dupree Hamilton while she was being held hostage. Vanessa McBride met with Joey Armstrong and informed him of an important decision she had made.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton streamed a press conference from the Dupree mansion as a plea to help them get Chelsea back home from her captor. Additionally, Katherine Kat Richardson managed to end up contacting Allison’s husband, Craig.

Everything that happened on the August 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Allison gave Chelsea Dupree Hamilton a hard time and ended up lashing out at her for being ungrateful and selfish. Allison spoke about how she had made sure that she stalked Chelsea and prepared everything that she loved in order to hope for a romantic reunion.

However, since Chelsea had made it clear that she had no intention of getting together with Allison, she lashed out. The two women had a verbal argument with each other, and when Chelsea told Allison that she seemed to be unstable and crazy, Allison assured her that there was much more to come and held up a knife to Chelsea’s face.

On Beyond The Gates, Allison exclaimed that the last thing that was left for them to do with each other was get intimate. She presented Chelsea with a pair of matching lingerie and tried to force her to say yes. Chelsea seemed to be extremely traumatized about how her stalker was treating her and wished for her to be able to go home.

Meanwhile, the members of the Dupree family ended up gearing up to bring Chelsea back home. Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree met with one of the mutual friends who was with the FBI and shared the details of what had happened. Both of them pleaded and said that they were ready to pay any ransom amount to free Chelsea.

Katherine Kat Richardson contacted Allison’s husband, Craig, and was shocked when she found out that Allison and he were never married and never seriously involved either. He told her that he worked as an escort for Joey Armstrong’s business.

Kat found out that Allison had hired Craig to pose as her husband so that she could get closer to Chelsea by gaining her sympathy. Jacob Hawthorne from the police department tried to get an arrest warrant, while Kat took things into her own hands and followed the clues that Chelsea had left behind.

Vanessa McBride met with Joey Armstrong and expressed that she did not wish to continue their relationship anymore, but Joey said that she was scared to admit that they had gotten serious with each other. Andre Richardson went over to the Dupree mansion and shot a video of Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton pleading for Chelsea’s safe return to their house.

Bill also went on to bond with Doctor Madison Montgomery without realizing that she was Chelsea’s girlfriend. Hayley Lawson Hamilton rushed over to the Dupree mansion and interrupted Bill and Dani’s video.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.







