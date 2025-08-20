Beyond the Gates recap (August 20, 2025): Anita slaps Leslie and Shanice flirts with Derek

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 20, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Eva Thomas spent time with Tomas Navarro, Katherine Kat Richardson’s boyfriend, and bonded with him.

Meanwhile, Kat shared details about her relationship with Jacob Hawthorne at the police station. Shanice, the nurse, and Derek Baldwin discussed his recovery plan in the hospital.

In addition to these developments, Anita Dupree ended up slapping Leslie Thomas at the Dupree mansion.

Everything that happened on the August 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas found out that the money she was about to inherit from the Barbara fund was actually completely paid by Anita Dupree.

Anita had set up the fund for any surviving member of Barbara’s family out of guilt after Barbara had taken her own life.

Leslie taunted Anita about how she would have to pay her a huge lump sum of money despite not liking her at all. She went on and on about how she would also become Black royalty and be able to afford to live inside Fairmont Crest Estates.

Leslie continued to taunt Anita and kept telling her that she was the one who was responsible for Barbara’s death, and she had pushed her to the depths of despair.

On Beyond The Gates, Anita eventually lost her calm and ended up slapping Leslie across the face. Vernon Dupree ended up coming into the living room, and Leslie complained about how she was the victim and Anita had physically assaulted her.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Shanice spent time with Derek Baldwin and ended up discussing his recovery process and the physical therapy he had been receiving.

Derek tried to flirt with Shanice and asked her whether his medical condition would end up scaring her away if they were to become more than just friends, and she said it would not.

Doctor Madison Montgomery had a conversation with Ashley Morgan about how both she and Derek would require support.

Ashley ended up running into Andre Richardson at the hospital as well. Andre tried to hug her, but she refused the hug and shouted at him regarding walking in on him kissing Dani Dupree, his former partner.

On Beyond The Gates, Andre tried to assure Ashley that he had broken things off with Dani, but Ashley was not willing to hear him out.

Ashley told Andre that after spending time with Derek Baldwin in the hospital, she had come to realize that he was the right man for her and not Andre.

Katherine Kat Richardson went over to the police department to talk to Jacob Hawthorne regarding arresting and charging Leslie Thomas, her arch nemesis.

Soon, the topic of conversation shifted towards Kat’s love life, and she shared with Jacob that while she did find Tomas Navarro attractive, the intimacy had not been suitable for her.

Kat told Jacob that she was not sure whether the problem was with her or with Tomas.

Jacob convinced Kat that things took time to develop in a relationship and asked her not to make any hasty decisions. Meanwhile, Tomas spent time with Eva Thomas.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.