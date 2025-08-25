Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 25 to August 29, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and some interesting plot points will unravel. According to the spoilers, the Dupree family would be busy and caught up in the aftermath of Chelsea Dupree Hamilton getting drugged and chloroformed.

Chelsea will be shown chained and held captive in an unknown location. Meanwhile, spoilers also reveal that two unlikely characters will end up getting married, and they could either be Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan, or it could also be Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong getting hitched. In addition to these developments, Samantha Richardson will spend some quality time together with her father, Martin Richardson.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

1) Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will be shown drugged and chained, while the members of the Dupree family will worry and panic about her whereabouts

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will end up getting drugged and chloroformed while on the day of the launch party of her new business with Katherine Kat Richardson, called ChelseaKat. Spoilers reveal that the members of the Dupree family will end up finding out that Chelsea is being held hostage somewhere.

Chelsea’s kidnapper will end up communicating with the Dupree family and ask for a handsome ransom in exchange for Chelsea’s freedom. Dani Dupree, Anita Dupree, and Vernon Dupree will move mountains to make sure that Chelsea returns home safely. In addition to these, Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree, the former partners, will also end up getting closer to each other over this ordeal.

2) Either Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan or Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong will be shown getting hastily married to each other

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that two unlikely characters will end up getting married. Spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride could end up getting a hasty divorce from Doug McBride and getting hitched to Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner.

Or, Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan might have a discussion with each other at the hospital and come to the conclusion that they are meant to be together and get married. Spoilers also reveal that Derek will share something personal and important with Ashley, and she could potentially end up saying yes to his proposal out of guilt and pity for him since he had no feelings left in his legs after his accident.

3) Martin Richardson and Samantha Richardson will spend some quality time with each other and discuss meeting with June, Samantha’s biological mother

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Martin Richardson will spend some quality time with his daughter, Samantha Richardson. Recently on the show, Martin and Bradley Smitty Smith reconciled after their brief separation, which had caused their entire family a lot of stress.

Spoilers reveal that Samantha will also open up to Martin about meeting her biological mother, June, with her brother Tyrell Richardson. Samantha will also talk about her dreams and aspirations about being a model, and have some conflict with Martin.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.