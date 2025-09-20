"Betrayed me so many times" - Big Brother 27 star Kelley explains why she called out Vince

Kelley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On September 18, 2025, Big Brother season 27 witnessed the evictions of two houseguests: Kelley Jorgensen and Lauren Domingue.

While Lauren walked out with a quiet farewell, Kelley stirred chaos by candidly exposing Vince Panaro’s secret alliances with her, Adrian Rocha, and Rylie Jeffries.

Vince not only nominated Kelley for eviction, but also broke a tie of votes between her and Keanu Soto, resulting in her exit from the house.

Feeling betrayed at the time, Kelley outed his secret alliances and called him out for following Morgan Pope’s dictates.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on September 19, 2025, Kelley explained why she did that.



“I needed to call out Vince because he betrayed me so many times. And the rest of the houseguests needed to know exactly how many times he betrayed me and who he’s betrayed along the way,” she said.



During the first week of Big Brother, Kelley and Vince got together and formed a final two.

However, Vince also finalized an alliance with Lauren in addition to bonding with Morgan.

Despite having an alliance with Kelley, Vince nominated her every time he became the Head of Household. Consequently, Kelley felt betrayed

Big Brother season 27: Kelley says she has no regrets about how she played in the show







Looking back on the number of times Vince put her on the block, Kelley said, “Every week was a new betrayal with Vince.”

Consequently, she had mixed emotions about not allying with other houseguests to oust Vince earlier in the game.

Regardless, Kelley was pleased with her overall performance on the show and did not have any regrets about how she played Big Brother.

She told Us Weekly that she did not regret anything because she made it to the “final six” of the competitive reality show, which, in her eyes, was a significant feat.

If there was anything she wished she had done better, it was playing “a little more chaotically.”

But even then, she was satisfied overall because she could show her fellow contenders that she was a tough competitor as she won three BB Block Busters.



“I am a challenge threat. What? Who would have thought? Not me. I had no idea that I was going to be a challenge threat,” she commented.



The Big Brother evictee added that she had not participated in the show, relying on her physical strength or her mental abilities.

It was the social aspect of the game that she wanted to bank on and excel at.

Thus, to be considered a “challenge threat” was pleasantly surprising to her.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on September 19, 2025, Kelley said:



“I am very proud of the game that I played, not having known anything about it.”



When asked if there was anything she wanted to redo, Kelley said that she wanted to go back in time and pay more heed to Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves when she had asked her to keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

She admitted that she would have tried “much, much harder” to form an alliance with Rachel Reilly, someone she did not get along with in the show.

The two butted heads right from the start, but things took a turn when Kelley criticized Rachel’s role as a mother and a wife.

According to Kelley, she and Rachel played similar games, but even then, she disliked how Rachel approached the competition.

However, now that she was out of the house, Kelley regretted not allying with the former winner.

Stay tuned for more updates.