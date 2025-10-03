Anton & Ali mirror Cameron with Lauren as Love Is Blind Season 9’s first fairy-tale couple

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 dropped its first six episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, bringing a new group of singles from Denver, Colorado.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed everyone, and dating in the pods started right away. Connections began to form quickly.

One of the first stand-out pairs was Anton and Ali. They became the season’s first couple to get engaged.

Their story reminded viewers of Cameron and Lauren from season 1, who also connected deeply and very fast.

Anton and Ali bonded over their shared experience of moving to America when they were young. In the pods, they soon began calling each other “baby.”

When they finally met face to face, their feelings stayed the same. By the time they reached Mexico, many saw them as the show’s “gold standard” couple.

While other pairs faced arguments, ghosting, and unexpected problems, Anton and Ali’s relationship stood out as steady and different.

Anton and Ali’s instant engagement sets the tone for Love Is Blind Season 9

Anton and Ali’s story began in the pods with an immediate bond over shared childhood experiences of immigration.

By their second conversation, Anton was already calling Ali “baby,” which signaled to viewers how quickly their relationship was forming. When the pair met face to face after Anton’s proposal in episode 2, their connection appeared as strong in person as it was behind the wall. Ali told producers,

“It felt like everything just clicked,” while Anton said, “I knew it was her from the moment she started talking about her life.”

In Mexico, the couple continued to show affection and teamwork. During group outings with the other cast members, Anton reassured Ali that their relationship was “not just a pod thing” but something he wanted to build on in real life.

Meanwhile, other couples were dealing with disagreements or awkwardness in their first days together, which highlighted the difference between Anton and Ali’s experience and the rest of the cast.

Nick Lachey remarked in a pre-season interview with US Weekly,

“It’s such a special project for Vanessa and I, but we honestly don’t know the ins and outs of the season until we watch it ourselves,” noting that even the hosts were curious to see how the early engagements would hold up.

Mexico getaway tests every couple while Anton and Ali stay steady in Love Is Blind

The Mexico trip has long been the place where Love Is Blind couples discover whether their emotional connection can survive real-world pressures.

For Anton and Ali, the setting offered a chance to deepen their bond. They shared private moments discussing family plans and their hopes for life after the show.

“This isn’t just a TV thing for me,” Anton was heard telling Ali, “I want this to be real.”

Ali responded in a confessional,

“I’m nervous but excited. We’re still learning about each other every day.”

At the same time, the ill-fated couple's party created tension for nearly everyone else. Joe and Madison argued after his drunken behavior, Megan grew annoyed when Jordan focused on other housemates, and Edmond and Kalybriah clashed over boundaries.

Against that backdrop, Anton and Ali’s calm presence stood out. Vanessa Lachey said during a segment, “It’s interesting to see which relationships thrive and which ones are challenged in Mexico.”

Viewers have pointed out on social media that Anton and Ali give “season 1 vibes” reminiscent of Cameron and Lauren’s original story.

Whether they can maintain that image through weddings and reunion episodes remains to be seen, but their early journey has already made them one of the most talked-about couples of Love Is Blind Season 9.



