“Another coma?” — General Hospital fans roll their eyes at Maxie’s Boston exit while Jason and Ava storylines explode

The recent General Hospital episode, which aired on August 25, 2025, delivered shock after shock for fans. From Maxie’s emotional departure to Boston to Alexis’s fiery confrontation with Drew, the drama never let up. Jason’s goodbye gift to Britt added a layer of heartbreak, while Ava was blindsided by Ric’s ruthless manipulation of her finances. Meanwhile, Cody finally confessed his true feelings for Molly in front of Ava. Packed with high-stakes drama and raw emotion, this episode kept viewers glued to their screens, sparking countless fan discussions about every twist and turn.

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital went on Facebook and started discussing details about the show. A fan named Gethro Dorcent gave a detailed breakdown of the incidents that happened on the show in the recent episode. Gethro’s discussion post read,

“In the Show’s Final Moments…

Maxie’s Farewell (for now)

Lucas has Maxie prepped for her transfer to Boston. …….. One-liner: Nothing says “soap hospital drama” like a coma patient getting shipped off to Boston with more fanfare than a rockstar on tour. …….. Final One-liner: From Boston tears to Croatian burner phones, Drewfus tantrums to Ava globe-smashing — this finale was pure soap opera chaos… and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Many fans took an interest in the post. A fan named Barb Kolasky commented,

“Another coma? Please.....couldn't the writers think of another reason for her temporary absence?”

Recently, Maxie Jones was recast with Nicole Paggi. However, a fan pointed out that instead of writing the character into a coma, the writers could have crafted a stronger storyline, especially since it was already known that Kristen Storms, the original Maxie, would eventually return, allowing for a smoother transition.

Anyhow, several fans of the show took an interest in the post and commented on their views on the same. While some fans of General Hospital commented on how they are looking for other storylines, like Josslyn and Kristen’s. They wrote,



On the other hand, several General Hospital fans commented that they really liked the episode and that the author gave a great overview of the show.

Here’s everything to know about what happened on the recent episode of General Hospital

Maxie’s departure for Boston

Maxie, who was determined to bring Sonny’s truth to light, suddenly collapsed after using a product. The incident immediately raised suspicion toward Sidwell, who had strong motives to keep her silent. Rushed to General Hospital, Maxie’s condition worsened, and she slipped into a coma. Doctors later decided to transfer her to Boston for more advanced treatment and a better chance at recovery.

When the news of her transfer spread, Lulu quickly informed Cody about Maxie’s situation. At GH, Lulu arrived with Brook Lynn so they could bid Maxie a heartfelt goodbye before her departure. Cody, deeply concerned, rushed to the hospital to see her as well, offering words of encouragement and hope. In a particularly emotional moment, Maxie’s young son gave her his father, Detective Nathan West’s badge, a powerful reminder of love, family, and resilience, as she was prepared for her journey to Boston.

