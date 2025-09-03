All the possible culprits in General Hospital’s ‘Who Shot Drew’ mystery

Nina, Sidwell, Portia and Curtis are suspects for Drew's shootout on General Hospital

Justice seems to have arrived in a violent form on General Hospital’s current storyline. While Drew’s actions and his evil run for months asked for a nasty payback, being shot at the back was an unexpected twist for viewers. Meanwhile, Judge Heran’s murder is another crime that has recently been exposed and needs investigation.

Drew’s crazy run to take down his enemies have been going on for a few months on General Hospital. While trying to get Willow in his life, he played dirty tricks on the already injured Michael. Besides having Willow sign him up as the legal guardian of her kids, and stopping her from meeting Michael, he also tried to poison Wiley against the child’s father.

On the other hand, he blackmailed Portia and later Curtis. He cornered Nina and tried to frame Tracy. Moreover, he collaborated with Sidwell to take down Sonny.

Next, he set the insurance authorities on Stella as a revenge on Curtis, making Martin unhappy. Lastly, he served Alexis, her daughters, Danny, Rocco and other relatives of Scout with restraining orders.

On September 2, 2025, the long-running ABC soap witnessed an unknown assailant shoot down the Congressman in the back. While the foremost question on the soap will be, is Drew Cain dead, the identity of the shooter is also as yet a mystery.

General Hospital: Is Drew Cain dead?

September 2, 2025, saw Drew fall on his face as the shooter hit him in the back. There is a possibility that the shooter will drive more bullets into him as per the General Hospital spoilers. With multiple bullets lodged inside him, Drew may end up fighting for survival at the hospital.

However, there is no word from Drew actor, Cameron Mathison, or the ABC soap’s production team about the character’s exit. As such, Drew may not pass away anytime soon. However, he will likely struggle to stay alive till the mystery of his unknown shooter is solved.

General Hospital: Analyzing all suspects in Drew’s shootout

Alexis Davis

Alexis was upset to learn that Drew was planning to relocate to DC and take Scout along with him. However, she was furious to know that the Congressman served each of Scout’s loved ones with a restraining order.

Alexis has been seen as a loving mother to all her daughters, ready to go to any extent for their good. As such, the devoted grandmother is capable of violence for the welfare of her granddaughter.

Carly Spencer

Carly has disliked Drew since he wound up with Willow, destroying Michael’s life. To add to that, Drew also poisoned Wiley against Michael, and tried to trap him in many situations.

Carly’s recent altercations with the politician saw the protective mother threaten to kill him and destroy him to keep Michael safe. After learning that Willow has planned to move back with her beau again, Carly may find violence the only answer to stop the atrocities.

Portia Robinson

For months on end, the General Hospital fans saw the senior doctor, struggling under Drew’s blackmail. She faced pressure and tension, fearing a broken marriage and destroyed reputation.

However, Drew’s current machinations against Aunt Stella finally destroyed her marriage as Curtis turned to Jordan for help. Meeting up with Nina, Portia realized that Drew’s run must come to an end. Whether she decided to put an end to Drew remains to be seen.

Nina Reeves

Once partners in secret intimacy arising from hate for each other, Nina and Drew tried to call quits. However, when Nina learned that her daughter has fallen for the Congressman she tried to frame him using Ketamine and an escort.

Meanwhile on General Hospital, the Congressman blackmailed Nina into submission threatening to destroy her reputation and her relationship with her daughter. Now with Willow preparing to get back with him, Nina might consider eliminating Drew.

Curtis Ashford

While Drew tried to derail Curtis’s career, he also blackmailed his wife. Later he blackmailed the couple to do things in his favor. A desperate Curtis disclosed the Drew-Nina affair to Willow leading to the latter walking out on her wedding.

However, after his setback over his cancelled wedding, Drew avenged himself by setting insurance authorities on Stella. With the Congressman refusing to backtrack, Curtis may consider taking up a weapon against his enemy.

Michael Corinthos

Michael and Drew’s enmity was over Willow, initially. He encouraged Willow to negotiate Michael’s treatment to get the children and later urged her to go for full custody.

Further, he played Wiley to provoke Michael in a public space. When the latter retaliated with a punch, Drew tried to file a case against him. The recent news of Willow getting back with him to get to her children, while Judge Heran was found murdered, might have rattled Michael to pull a trigger.

Martin Grey

The lawyer was Drew’s attorney in many situations and remained loyal to the politician in numerous occasions. Although Martin mentioned Stella helping him with his medical insurance, Drew got the authorities on Stella, surprising Martin.

This enraged the lawyer who decided to side with Stella. While Martin can be an unscrupulous lawyer, whether he became a murderer remains to be seen.

Jenz Sidwell

Sidwell collaborated with Drew to take down Sonny and take over his business. As a former mobster, Sidwell has shown a disregard for lawful actions on the General Hospital plot on many occasions.

To add to his problems, Drew has been demanding that Sidwell do his bidding. Since Sidwell recently admitted to Marco that Drew became more of a liability than a help, the mobster may consider having him eliminated.

Willow Corinthos

Willow has been on a roller-coaster ride with Drew for months. After the custody case ruined Willow’s chances of being with her children, he proposed a wedding. However, revelations of his affair with her mother destroyed the Willow’s wedding as well.

Recently, he promised to bring her children back to her and she agreed to get back with him. However, after the news of Judge Heran’s murder, the unstable Willow may attack Drew to eliminate the source of all her problems.

Other suspects

While Stella and Tracy are angry with Drew and have reasons to want him dead, they are less likely to have actually pulled the trigger on him. Sonny may be another contender for Drew’s murder.

Moreover, Scout, the most affected person in Drew’s machinations may also feel cornered enough when she learns how her father left her lonely. However, some speculations suggest that Drew’s shootout may be Monica’s exit arc, suggesting that she may be behind this crime.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the real culprit and get an answer to the vital question; is Drew dead on the soap?