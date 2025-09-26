All about Taylor Swift’s Showgirl special edition CDs featuring hand-signed photos, released a week before her album

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

One week before The Life of a Showgirl's launch, Taylor Swift has released special edition CDs. A countdown on her website heralded the surprise drop and features hand-signed photos.

There are four photo options, including the physical album and an 8-page booklet that boasts pictures and song lyrics from the upcoming album that have never been seen before.

The package costs $19.89 and is available on Taylor Swift’s website until September 28, 2025, or while stock lasts.

The singer previously launched different vinyl album variants on her website: Baby, That’s Show Business, The Crowd is Your King, Shiny Bug and Tiny Bubbles in Champagne.

Each cover features the Blank Space hitmaker in exotic costumes and bold makeup.



The singer also debuted four variants of the album: the Sweat and Vanilla Perfume edition, the It's Frightening edition, the It's Rapturous Edition, and the It's Beautiful edition.

Each version reportedly has different artwork, photo cards and a jewelry box with a collectible charm bracelet.

More details on Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl album

Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album is set to launch on October 3, 2025. Spotify is celebrating its release with a three-day pop-up in New York City.

The event is titled “The Life of a Showgirl: A Spotify Experience and will run from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

A press release by the streaming service promises Easter eggs and exclusive photo moments inspired by the album:

"Welcoming fans to discover hidden Easter eggs and capture exclusive photo moments, all inspired by the album. It's a chance for listeners to experience the next era before it officially arrives, surrounded by the music and visuals that have shaped their anticipation. (Artist will not be in attendance.)"

On September 19, the singer announced via Instagram that the Official Release Party of a Showgirl would be held the first weekend of the album’s release.

She invited fans to the soirée launching in cinemas from October 3 to October 5, 2025, and added:

"You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single, “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

