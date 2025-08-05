Adam Pawlak reflects on unpredictable twists after winning Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

Adam Pawlak (Image via Instagram @adam_pawlak23)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out ended on July 2, 2025, with Milwaukee chef Adam Pawlak winning the cooking competition.

The show is known for its tough challenges and surprise twists that test how well chefs can adapt.

A few days after his win, Adam spoke with WISN 12 News in an interview that aired on July 4. He talked about the hardest parts of the show, his reaction to winning, and how his cooking career has grown over time.

Adam said the hardest part was dealing with not knowing what would happen next.

“The biggest challenge with this show specifically is like, the unknown. You don't know what's coming,” he said during the interview.

From last-minute sabotage to unusual tools and cooking limits, the competition forced chefs to step out of their comfort zones.

Adam also looked back on his journey, sharing that he was rejected from a cooking show 10 years ago.

Now, with more than 20 years of cooking experience and four TV shows to his name, he sees his win as the result of hard work and not giving up.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Adam on the toughest part of the competition

In his WISN 12 News interview, Adam Pawlak said the hardest part of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out was not knowing what to expect.

Unlike other cooking shows where chefs can get ready for certain dishes or tasks, this one was full of surprises.

“You don’t know what’s coming,” Adam said, adding that contestants often had to adapt in the moment.

He gave examples such as losing access to essential tools or heat sources, or having to cook in a microwave, something that happened only once but left a strong impression.

According to Adam, competitors also had to deal with sabotage from fellow chefs, which made every round more intense in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out.

“At least with some of these other cooking shows, you know what the premise is… but this one’s a little bit more entertaining,” he explained.

When asked how he prepared for such challenges, Adam said that previous competition experience helped him stay calm and focused. He relied on basic cooking knowledge and confidence in his food.

“Stick to the things you know, and do them well,” he advised future contestants.

Anchor Diana Gutiérrez responded by saying the unpredictability made even watching the show anxiety-inducing.

Adam acknowledged that staying steady under pressure was key and that every round tested their ability to think fast. He encouraged chefs to trust their skills and not try anything too complex under pressure.

Adam reflects on his journey in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out

In the same interview, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out star Adam talked about how he finally made it onto a Food Network show. He said that 10 years ago, he applied to be on a cooking show but was turned down.

At the time, he didn’t think he would get another chance. “It’s crazy to look back,” Adam said, thinking about that rejection email.

Over the years, Adam kept working hard and getting better. He slowly built his career and ended up on four different cooking shows, including one where he appeared in several episodes.

All that experience helped him handle the challenges of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. When asked how it felt to win, he said he had no words. “Any one of the three finalists could have won,” he said, adding that waiting for the results was very tense.

Adam shared that cooking had always been part of his life. He grew up watching cooking shows, not to learn, but just for fun. Still, he picked up a lot along the way. “I thought it would be awesome to be on one of these shows,” he said. But he didn’t expect it to take so much effort to make it happen.

