“Absolutely iconic”: Netizens react to Zendaya mimicking Law Roach in new ad for On

Zendaya’s new sneaker drop comes with the surprise of a spot-on tribute to Law Roach.

Zendaya’s latest campaign has the internet in stitches. The A‑list actress has turned fashion funnyman, channeling her stylist, Law Roach, in a mimicry that’s sparked more LOLs than a blooper reel. One cheeky fan nailed the mood:

“zendaya impersonating law is the most zendaya thing ever😭😭 absolutely iconic”

Netizens couldn’t resist reacting to how spot‑on (and hilariously over‑the‑top) her impression was. As whispers about the campaign’s intent continue to swirl, the online world is filling with delightfully witty takes. So, what’s the big deal? And why are fans calling her “LaRouche shade”? Let’s dive into it..

Zendaya slips into stylist mode and nails her Law Roach impersonation in new On campaign

When Zendaya’s new campaign with On hit social media, it wasn’t the clothes or sneakers that grabbed the most attention. Instead it was a brief, sharply delivered impression that had fans doing a double take. Midway through the ad, the actor slips into a dramatic voice, delivers a mock-British accent, and punctuates it with a smirking “yeah.” The internet caught on quickly: she was mimicking Law Roach.

The reaction was swift. Fans piled in with their takes, picking apart every beat of the moment:

“the little ‘yeah’ after she did the british accent oh she knows she chewed”

Another added,

“So this not Law Roach?”

and the expected but hilarious,

“The LaRouche shade?”

Roach, a longtime collaborator and the stylist behind Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet looks, is known for his bold energy, designer instincts, and dramatic flair. For fans, the impersonation wasn’t just funny but instantly recognizable.

The clip comes as part of a broader campaign video for On’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, in which Zendaya plays with multiple identities: romantic, sporty, mysterious and, evidently, Roach-inspired. Rather than a throwaway gag, the impression reads as a creative nod to their decade-long partnership, folding real-life rapport into scripted fashion storytelling.

And for viewers, that personal touch made all the difference.

“Zendaya campaign will make you want to spend that money,” one fan wrote, summing up the sentiment.

In the ever-slick world of celebrity brand partnerships, this moment stood out precisely because it didn’t feel calculated. Zendaya’s impression was delivered with the kind of timing and subtle affection that suggested this wasn’t just about selling sneakers but letting people in on the joke.

The result has been wave of reactions that balanced admiration and amusement. It was a campaign move that managed to entertain, surprise, and build buzz, all in under 10 seconds of screen time.

Law Roach and Zendaya: Creative chemistry meets sneaker drop

Law Roach has been Zendaya’s stylist since she was 14, building her iconic image step by step, even blacklisting brands that didn’t want her at first. Their bond? Unshakeable. In 2023, when he announced "retirement," he quickly clarified: “we are forever” because this partnership runs deeper than couture.

Their latest joint venture with On marks a comical and creative turning point. The campaign “Be Every You” isn’t just about clothing, it’s about identity, duality, and embracing all parts of yourself, from romantic to rebel, calm to chaos. At its heart is the Cloudzone Moon, Zendaya’s first co‑designed sneaker with On and Roach, a cushioned, breathable, forward‑thinking twist on the Cloudzone.