Hannibal creator wishes to cast Mads Mikkelsen and Zendaya in a Silence of the Lambs limited series

Bryan Fuller, who developed NBC's Hannibal, shocked fandoms one more time when he pitched a limited series based on The Silence of the Lambs; his announcement sent excitement through the community. At the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, Fuller stated that he has a dream-cast with Mads Mikkelsen to return as the chilling Hannibal Lecter and Zendaya as Clarice Starling. He told ScreenRant,

"My dream project is to do a limited series of Silence of the Lambs with Mads and Zendaya as Clarice",

This bold vision builds upon Fuller’s unique combination of psychological horror and swoon-worthy style and character relationships, which could reposition and elevate a significant touchstone in the thriller genre. For fans of Hannibal, or "Fannibals", this announcement represents a renewal of hope for the next chapter in Fuller’s dark and stylish universe with Mikkelsen's mesmerising Lecter and Zendaya's defining star presence, which will make it a significant classic.

Mads Mikkelsen and Zendaya in The Silence of the Lambs: New take on a classic revival

The Silence of the Lambs, based on Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel, is a psychological thriller that revolves around FBI trainee Clarice Starling as she undergoes an eerie investigation. In the hope of capturing a serial killer named Buffalo Bill, who skins women, Clarice pursues the idea of gaining information from Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who is incarcerated for murder and is also a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibal. These scenes are uncomfortable and intellectual because Lecter is running his own head game with Clarice, who is committed to conducting her own investigation.

The movie is directed by Jonathan Demme, starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins and garnered five Academy Awards, including Academy Awards for best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best adapted screenplay. American cinema similarly engages with a large number of issues that similarly address trauma, gender, power and relations, as does this film. Clarice's navigation and survival in an explicitly patriarchal profession still creates resonance. Fuller’s television adaptation, Hannibal (2013-2015), could not use Clarice for rights reasons, but successfully reimagined Lecter’s new world in Mads Mikkelsen's unsettling portrayal of the character, which was awash in the threat of sophistication and has continued to enchant and terrify audiences.

Through Hannibal, we absorbed Mikkelsen's portrayal of Lecter as a cultured predator, and the emotional nuance and subtle cruelty based on different sensibilities strike wildly apart from the ultimately iconic role as presented by Anthony Hopkins. As a result of the complex relationship Lecter had with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), Mikkelsen's version has become a cult favourite; the prospect of seeing more of his Lecter in a new series is enticing. A potentially controversial casting choice is Zendaya as Clarice, but her raw intensity in Euphoria and well-established range and presence in Dune give a pretty good guess that she may take a modern and layered approach to Clarice's fragility and resilience.

However, Fuller highlighted obstacles, particularly around securing rights following the death of producer Martha De Laurentiis, a key figure in Harris’ adaptations. Fan buzz on X is electric, with users praising Zendaya’s potential to redefine Clarice and envisioning Fuller’s surreal visuals—think blood-drenched dreamscapes and psychological intensity—elevating the iconic story.

While the Silence of the Lambs limited series remains a vision, fans can immerse themselves in Fuller’s Hannibal on Netflix, where all three seasons are available.

