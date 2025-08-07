Is Lady Gaga on Wednesday Season 2? All about her role as Rosaline Rotwood

Wednesday is back at the Nevermore Academy! As the four episodes of Wednesday season 2 dropped exclusively on Netflix on August 6, fans await the presence of Rosaline Rotwood (Lady Gaga) in its new chapter. Yes, Lady Gaga will soon make her debut as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday Season 2.

Lady Gaga was not present in Part 1 of the second season, which saw four episodes, but her appearance is set to be seen in Part 2 of the second season. One can witness her cameo role in Wednesday in its second part, which will release its four episodes on September 3, 2025.

No doubt, Rosaline Rootwood (Lady Gaga) will surely elevate the show’s appeal further with her charm as a guest star.

Netflix confirms Rosaline Rotwood’s character in Wednesday season 2

Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster.



Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood — a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday. #TUDUM — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

During Lady Gaga’s performance at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, her role as a guest star on the show was confirmed. Here’s what they revealed a bit about her character: ‘’Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rootwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.’’

At the live event, the Grammy Award winner performed Here Lies the Monster Queen, Zombieboy, Bloody Mary, and Abracadabra, throwing hints towards the audience as all the songs aligned with Wednesday’s theme and plot. On the very same day, Netflix posted on X, where the caption was, “Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster. Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood - a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

As the cast gathered in London in July for the show’s premiere, what was missing was the presence of Lady Gaga on the stage. Her absence from the press interactions created an unsettling layer and even heightened the mystery of her on-screen role on the show.

In Season 1, we saw Jenna Ortega’s stunning yet memorable final dance performance to the song ‘Bloody Mary,’ a Grammy-winning track by Lady Gaga. Now, fans will not only witness her singing but also see her act as a teacher at the Nevermore Academy. Lady Gaga even posted on X after witnessing Jenna's exceptional performance on her song.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Know all about Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2

More about her role as a guest star on the show has not been revealed yet, but we will see Rosaline Rotwood crossing paths with Jenna Ortega in the second half of season 2. When asked to drop hints and what fans could expect about her role, Lady Gaga decided to keep everything a secret and said,

‘’Nothing at all.’’

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner, Tim Burton, ahead of the premiere, praised the new cast members Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, along with Lady Gaga, and said,

“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Wednesday fans, look forward to the second half of Wednesday season 2 to witness the new secret character Rosaline Rotwood, played by Lady Gaga.