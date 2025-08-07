What’s behind Larsa Pippen’s new look? Surgeon offers insight

Plastic surgery expert weighs in on RHOM star, Larsa Pippen’s dramatic transformation.

Larsa Pippen has turned heads lately, not just for her flair on Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) but for a transformation that’s virtually screaming “camera-ready.” Her new look is turning up the glamor quotient; cheeks, curves, and contours seem dialed to 11, fueling buzz across social feeds and tabloids.

A top plastic surgeon offers us a peek beneath the gloss of Larsa Pippen’s new look. Let’s just say, subtlety might’ve taken a back seat here, instead, this is a carefully stitched‑together, multi‑layered beauty play that’s half‑planned, half performance, all wrapped up in that doll‑like sheen.

Surgeon breaks down what’s behind Larsa Pippen’s new look

According to Dr. Christopher Costa of Platinum Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas (via The Sun), this isn’t a casual afternoon at the spa but a full-on aesthetic journey. He suggests Pippen has likely undergone multiple procedures: lipo to sculpt her torso (possibly paired with a BBL to amplify her curves), breast augmentation for added volume and lift, plus a refined rhinoplasty to tip‑lift and polish the nose.

Facially, Dr. Costa sees signs of generous filler use (jade cheeks, a sculpted jawline and even temple enhancements) forming a contoured, high-glam, almost doll‑like aesthetic. He calls it a multi‑phase transformation aimed at a hyper‑feminine look: think snatched waist, full lips, high cheekbones, something made for the camera and curated for social platforms.

Adding another layer to the story, Nurse Practitioner Tara Adashev from Neinstein Plastic Surgery points out that the heavy filler in Larsa’s cheeks and jawline gives her face a “top-heavy” vibe and might have smoothed out the contours many people currently covet. She also floated the idea that Larsa may have used Ozempic, which could explain a leaner frame and how the resulting “Ozempic face” may have been buffered with more filler to keep that glam profile intact.

On the flip side, Larsa herself has been pretty candid about her cosmetic history. During a RHOM reunion back in 2022, she confirmed she’s had work done on her nose and lips, and had her breasts done before Season 3, but firmly denied any b*tt work, attributing her curves to a 7‑day‑a‑week workout grind and natural physique evolution.

In essence, then, the look is part‑surgery, part‑workout. Dr. Costa likened Larsa’s shift to the kind of aesthetic layering done by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna, building a carefully curated persona that translates in real time.