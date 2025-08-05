Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey opens new Bend restaurant rooted in community ties

Chef Brian Malarkey (Image via Getty)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out aired its final episode on July 8, 2025, marking the end of the spin-off series that featured intense cooking challenges under host Brian Malarkey.

Known for his competitive spirit and energetic hosting, Malarkey became a fan favorite through the show’s run.

Following the finale, viewers have been curious about what the chef would do next, and they didn’t have to wait long.

On July 16, 2025, Malarkey opened his newest restaurant, the Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, in Bend, Oregon, his hometown.

The restaurant launch follows his July 11 interview with KTVZ News, where he shared his vision behind the project.

While explaining the motivation behind starting a restaurant in the town he grew up in,

“It’s so much fun to bring a community together to share a meal,” Malarkey said.

Although he runs several restaurants across the country and abroad, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Malarkey described this one as personal.

With a menu that includes dishes like Albacore Tuna Crudo and a packed reservation list, the restaurant is already seeing strong local interest.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey opens a local restaurant with personal roots

The Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge officially opened its doors on July 16, 2025, in Bend, Oregon. Located on the city’s west side, the restaurant is described as a modern steakhouse with a menu of bold dishes and a lively atmosphere.

According to Malarkey’s July 11 interview with KTVZ, the restaurant is more than just a business, it’s a return to his roots.

“We invited our friends, our brother’s friends, and our mom’s friends,” he said.

He called the opening night a “high school reunion” of sorts, bringing together generations of people he had grown up with.

KTVZ correspondent Jillian Fortner visited the restaurant for its launch and tasted the Albacore Tuna Crudo, calling it one of the many “eccentric” dishes on the menu.

She described the ambience as energetic, with the place already packed and fully booked for the evening. She said that there were a lot of people and the reservations were full.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Brian Malarkey added that what made the event special was the act of sharing a meal. “To share a story, as they say in Hawaii,” he said, asking guests to toast their glasses, enjoy music, and disconnect from their phones.

Community response and restaurant experience highlighted on local TV

During the KTVZ News feature, reporter Jillian Fortner gave viewers a preview of the food and atmosphere at Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge. She praised the plating and menu, saying all the dishes “looked beautiful.”

She also expressed enthusiasm about ordering more, adding that she was probably going to get a full entrée, some dessert, and one of their "fun-little drinks."

The segment talked about the crowd turnout, with Fortner noting that the restaurant opened at 4 pm, and had already reached capacity.

According to her, the buzz surrounding the launch reflected the anticipation from locals, many of whom were familiar with Malarkey through Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out and his culinary reputation.

Fortner mentioned that the restaurant holds personal meaning for Malarkey, despite his long list of national and international ventures.

“He’s got restaurants all over the country and internationally as well, but this one has a special place in his heart,” she told viewers.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out host Malarkey echoed that feeling, saying he hoped the space would be one where people could come together, relax, and engage in simple joys.

The restaurant operates Sunday through Thursday from 4 pm to 9 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm. More updates are available via Brian Malarkey’s Instagram, @brianmalarkey.

Stay tuned for more updates.