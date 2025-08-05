Eight new acts compete as America’s Got Talent season 20 auditions wrap up in week 9

America's Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara (Image via Getty)

America's Got Talent season 20 aired its ninth and final audition episode on August 5, 2025, closing the first stage of the competition with a mix of standout and surprising acts.

The episode featured everything from acrobats and comedians to opera and chaos, with one segment turning into an on-stage pie fight involving the judges.

The judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, gave their final round of “yes” votes to acts hoping to make it to the live shows.

By the end of the night, Terry Crews revealed that 44 acts were selected to move forward to the next stage, which begins on August 19.

Among the featured acts were the Osso Brothers from Kazakhstan, teenage acrobats who impressed the panel with their trust and technique.

Another memorable performance came from opera singer Avalon Penrose, whose set ended in a colorful mess with the judges launching paint balloons and pies across the stage.

Dance crews, stand-up comedy couples, solo performers, and original artists rounded out the final group of contestants hoping to win America’s vote.

Acrobatics, dancers, and bold auditions lead the night in America's Got Talent

The Osso Brothers opened the episode with a high-energy acrobatic routine that got unanimous approval in America's Got Talent.

Mel B said she was “absolutely loved it,” and Simon Cowell likened them to “two little caterpillars who turned into butterflies.”

Sofia found their performance “flawless and nerve-wracking,” while Howie called it amazing to see such skills from young performers.

B Unique Crew, a dance group from India, also earned four yeses. Sofia said their act was one of the best of the season and that it elevated the show to another level.

Mel B praised their timing, calling the performance “unique.” Howie admitted he wanted to hit the Golden Buzzer but was told no, while Simon felt the routine would look even better on a larger stage.

Solo artist Alex Blanchard from Liverpool performed a hybrid of dance and acrobatics in America's Got Talent.

Mel described it as something the artist seemed to have created on his own and praised its brilliance. Howie called it “eye-opening,” Sofia liked the blend of dance and gymnastics, and Simon was impressed by the effort and originality.

Not all acts made it through, though. Church Friends and Fruit Punch were both rejected. Simon told Fruit Punch,

“It was fun, but I can’t lie and say this was a great dance act.”

Comedy, chaos, and Avalon Penrose close the auditions in America's Got Talent

One of the highlights of the night was the appearance of married comedians Matt O’Brien and Julia Hladkowicz from Canada.

Both performed solo sets back-to-back and received yeses from all four judges of America's Got Talent. Howie praised Matt, calling him the kind of comedian who could go far.

Simon added, “People are gonna like you.” Julia followed her husband and received high praise.

Sofia said she laughed from beginning to end and even suggested Julia was “maybe even better.” Mel B called her a personal favorite.

Avalon Penrose’s opera performance added an unexpected twist. While she impressed vocally and got four yes votes,

Mel B hit the red buzzer early on, asking, “Are you really an opera singer?” Sofia and Howie believed her voice didn’t need any gimmicks.

Simon requested a second song but also joined the other judges in turning the stage into a paint balloon and pie-throwing scene, ending the audition phase on a messy note.

By the end of this episode of America's Got Talent, Terry Crews revealed the full list of quarter-finalists.

They include returning Golden Buzzer acts like LightWire, Jourdan Blue, and Duo Stardust, alongside new contenders like Steve Ray Ladson, dance crew Loco Pop Familia, and singer Austin Brown.

The competition now shifts to the live shows, where viewer votes will decide who advances.

