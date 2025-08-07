Johnny Bananas' new connection leads to chaos and elimination shakeup on The Challenge

Johnny Bananas from The Challenge (Image via Instagram @thechallenge)

The Challenge: Vets and New Threats aired its second episode on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and shifted its focus from strategy and competition to emotional fallout inside the house.

Titled “We Used to Hook Up,” the episode spotlighted an uncomfortable situation involving veteran Johnny Bananas, rookie Dee Valledares, and her former connection Will Gagnon, a triangle that quickly escalated into a house-wide distraction.

Though Dee had expressed concern about being partnered with Bananas in the premiere, she ended up spending most of her time with him even after switching partners.

This triggered Will, who had a past with Dee, into a visible meltdown after seeing them together during a night out. His reaction created tension not only within his alliance but also in the house at large.

Beyond the personal drama, the episode also featured a new daily challenge and elimination battle.

A win for Turbo and his partner Leka gave them power over the vote, while Blue Kim and Tay Wilcoxson were sent into the Arena. After a tough match, Blue became the second player eliminated, and her former partner Derrick Kosinski was dubbed the house “hangnail,” putting him in a vulnerable position going forward.

Johnny’s presence creates tension in The Challenge: Vets & New Threats

The title of episode 2, “We Used to Hook Up,” directly refers to the backstory between rookie Will Gagnon and Dee Valledares.

While Dee had just shifted partnerships from Bananas to Leroy Garrett, hoping for less drama, she continued spending time with Bananas throughout the week.

Cara Maria Sorbello had already predicted that Dee’s decision to stay close to Bananas could be "her eventual undoing” on The Challenge, and this episode showed the first signs of that risk playing out. Will’s emotional reaction took place quick. First, he lashed out by hitting the bus seat after seeing Dee and Bananas together.

Later that night, housemates tried to calm him down during what appeared to be an emotional spiral. Off-camera, he punched a wall and injured his hand, waking up with swollen knuckles. While he seemed ready to move forward the next day, his actions didn’t go unnoticed in The Challenge.

Meanwhile, a new alliance began forming. Dee teamed up with Yeremi Hykel, Leka, and Sydney Segal. Calling themselves “Janes and the Jungle Man,” they hoped to add some structure to the chaotic dynamics of the house. But with personal drama overlapping with gameplay, the week proved more unpredictable than planned.

Daily challenge and arena elimination shake up teams in The Challenge

The episode’s daily challenge, “Side by Side,” featured a complex visual memory task involving dune buggies speeding overhead while contestants lay in a pit trying to memorize patterns.

However, not all teams relied on sight. Turbo Çamkıran and his new partner Ayoleka “Leka” Sodade cracked the puzzle logic early, securing the win without depending on the cars. Their success gave them safety and power to nominate a potential elimination opponent.

Blue Kim lost the challenge and was automatically placed in the Arena. Tay Wilcoxson, who finished second to last, was selected by Leka as Blue’s opponent, and the house confirmed the choice.

The elimination round, “Laser Focus,” was a variation of “Balls In,” this time with laser beams to dodge. Both women won one round, but Blue ran out of steam in the final moments, leading to her exit. Blue’s elimination meant that her former partner, veteran Derrick Kosinski, was now the house’s “hangnail,” a Challenge term for someone who loses their teammate and gains no protection.

With shifting teams, new alliances, and unstable emotions, the episode closed, with the game wide open and personal lines growing blurrier by the day.

