90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda files for divorce from Gino as divorce notice gets published in Florida newspaper

Jasmine Pineda, a star from 90 Day Fiancé, has filed for divorce from Gino Palazzolo. According to TMZ, Jasmine submitted her divorce petition in August 2025. She reportedly attempted multiple times to serve Gino at his Michigan residence but was unsuccessful.

To meet legal requirements, she published a divorce notice in La Gaceta, a newspaper in Pinellas County, Florida, where she currently resides. Gino’s lawyer, Thomas Quartz, stated that Gino filed for divorce first in Michigan.

The filings and notifications are part of ongoing proceedings involving financial matters, including disputes over funds earned from the couple’s appearances on the TLC series.

90 Day Fiancé Jasmine Pineda files for divorce from Gino Palazzolo

Divorce filing and service attempts

Jasmine’s inability to personally serve Gino prompted the publication of the divorce notice in Florida. TMZ reports that Jasmine made multiple attempts to deliver the papers at Gino’s Michigan home.

Following the unsuccessful service, the publication of the notice in La Gaceta served as an alternative legal notification. Quartz, Gino’s attorney, noted that Gino’s filing in Michigan predates Jasmine’s submission.

Quartz also stated that Jasmine owes funds to Gino, and the filings are part of the process to address financial and legal responsibilities between the two parties.

History of the relationship and TV appearances

Jasmine and Gino first appeared together on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5. The couple later returned to the franchise in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Happily Ever After? Season 8, and 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

They married in June 2023, where their relationship, which included periods of separation, was documented in Happily Ever After? Season 9, which premiered on July 6, 2025.

During this season, the series depicted their breakup, Gino’s dating activity post-separation, and Jasmine’s relationship with Matthew “Matt” Branistareanu.

The season also addressed legal and parental concerns connected to the marriage and child custody.

Parental and legal considerations

Jasmine is expecting a child with her new partner, Matt. Under Michigan law, a child born during a marriage is legally presumed to have the husband as the father.

Gino’s legal team has indicated that this presumption creates potential financial obligations. Jasmine has confirmed that she and Matt are relocating to Florida, and the divorce filing represents a procedural step to finalize her separation from Gino.

The legal matters remain active, including financial claims and parental responsibilities related to the upcoming birth.

Gino’s activities after separation

After the separation, Gino began dating another individual, whom he met online. During Happily Ever After? Season 9, Gino revealed that the relationship ended, citing interactions with Jasmine as a contributing factor.

Quartz, Gino’s attorney, has confirmed that Gino is pursuing legal avenues to address the financial disputes and claims arising from their time on the TLC series.

Current marital status

As of October 2025, Jasmine and Gino are legally married until the divorce is finalized. Both have publicly acknowledged the separation, and Jasmine has shared updates on social media consistent with the series’ depiction of their relationship.

The divorce notice publication in Florida is part of the process to meet legal notification requirements. Finalization of the divorce and related legal and financial matters is pending.

The filings in both Florida and Michigan indicate parallel proceedings. Jasmine’s publication of the divorce notice ensures compliance with legal obligations, while Gino maintains a separate filing in Michigan.

Both parties continue to address financial, legal, and parental responsibilities as the divorce process proceeds.

