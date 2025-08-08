3Quency shares behind-the-scenes moments and untold stories from Netflix’s Building the Band

Brianna Mazzola, Nori Moore and Wennely Quezada of 3Quency perform onstage during Netflix Summer Break (Image via Getty)

Building the Band winner 3Quency reflected on their time in the competition during an exclusive interview with Parade on August 6, 2025.

The Netflix series is described as a “first-of-its-kind music competition” where 50 contestants took part in blind auditions, singing from individual booths without seeing one another.

From these performances, six bands were formed: 3Quency, SZN4, Iconyx, Midnight Til Morning, Sweet Seduction, and Siren Society, who then competed for a $500,000 prize.

The trio, made up of Brianna Mazzola, Wennely Quezada, and Nori Royale, ultimately won the season finale with performances that combined singing and dancing.

Since then, they have been working on new music and engaging with fans on social media.

In the interview, the members discussed how they met, the challenge of choosing a band name, and the personal experiences that shaped their journey.

They also revealed moments from the competition that never made it on camera, including lighthearted memories in their shared apartment.

The group said that Building the Band was an important chapter in their careers and that they value how post-show content now allows fans to see their personalities and friendship beyond the episodes.

Forming connections and finding their group’s identity in Building the Band

Brianna and Wennely first met nearly ten years ago during another show, where they spent time together on set and even went shopping at Urban Outfitters.

Describing her reaction upon recognizing Brianna during Building the Band,

​

“The minute that I heard her voice — mind you, I don’t really know anybody by the name Brianna, other than a cousin of mine – I heard her voice and I heard her name and I’m like, ‘That can’t be,’” Wennely said.

Although they had lost contact, their reunion on the show felt like a full-circle moment.

Nori joined them as the third member, despite having never performed onstage with a full band before.

She shared that her bandmates helped her adjust to the larger stage through Building the Band.

​

“These girls have literally been my saving grace,” Nori said, explaining that she was used to singing at smaller events like family gatherings.

She added that she approached the experience wanting “to be a sponge” and learn as much as possible.

The band name was another major step in their journey. Brianna’s signature makeup, featuring a colorful audio wave across her eyes, inspired the group to explore sound-related words.

After finding that “frequency” felt too plain, they adjusted it to “3Quency” to reflect their three members. Brianna explained that they wanted the name to connect with their visual style while fitting their collective brand.

Life off-camera and memorable moments in Building the Band

3Quency revealed that their apartment became a social spot for other contestants. “Our house was the kickback house,” Nori said.

Brianna described how they moved all three mattresses into the kitchen and slept there together, sometimes joined by other band members.

They would watch Netflix on provided iPads since they did not have phones, often ending up “in the crack of the mattress.”

There were also cooking mishaps, including one where a strand of Wennely’s hair ended up in the butter while baking vegan cookies. “We still served the cookies,” she admitted, noting they didn’t have another vegan butter stick to start over.

The trio also mentioned that many of their deeper conversations never aired, though they believed they would have shown more of their friendship’s growth.

Social media now helps fill that gap, allowing fans to see their interactions post-show.

“If we could have had 20 episodes, it could have been perfect,” Brianna said, adding that she enjoys seeing how all the bands are evolving.

3Quency continues to share updates through TikTok and Instagram, teasing future projects while building on the momentum from their Building the Band win.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​